LETTER: More thoughts on election signs

Please add my name to the list of voters who are disgusted with the signs erected by the political wanna be’/candidates that litter our country and city streets. Obviously these signs cost money, wouldn’t it be better spent on ads in the newspaper or on radio explaining candidates issues and promises?

And why so many signs spaced so close together? I s that some form of brain washing? Do the candidates think the Canadian voter is so stupid that we will be influenced by bunch of signs?

If a person wants to put up signs on their property to show their support for a candidate, that is fine.

One final thought, I think everyone should make an effort to go out and vote. Thousands of our military personnel served, fought and died so we could determine who governs our country. It may be an inconvenience or nuisance to some, but compared to the sacrifices our veterans made — by voting, we will be showing them that “we remember”. To all our veterans, past, present and future, thank you for my freedom

M. MacDonald

Kimberley

