Letter: My response to a recent letter to the editor about our flag

My Response to a recent Letter to the editor about our flag

I am going to answer your question.

Yes! Keep flying your flag, loud and proud!!!!

Just as new Canadians are proud to be here and call Canada home, we too are proud! We are proud to see Canadians re uniting, smiling and hugging like we did before we were told not too. We are proud to see kids being kids again and seniors reuniting with their loved ones. We are proud to be apart of some much needed change in the direction our country is heading. We mean no harm. Remember we are not the ones calling you down or spitting at you. We are not an anarchy we are fellow Canadian citizens. We want the division to end so everyone feels safe as we once did. We are not the left or right we are in the middle wanting everyone to feel safe and free.

I drive with my flags proud! I accept all the middle fingers, spitting and name calling, although the honks, light flashes, waves, thumbs up, and smiles are what I see the most! So fly your flag everyone and spread love and smiles. We are all human, we all bleed red and we are all in this together.

A. Taylor

Kimberley

