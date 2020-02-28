LETTER: Objections to proposed dirt bike trails

As a property owner in Ta Ta Creek we are very concerned about this proposal that KDRA has put forward in our back yard. We do not want this to happen.

1. We concur with Wildsight that this is a rural area.

2. Backcountry: Wikipedia: terminology: a backcountry or backwater is a geographical area that is remote, undeveloped, isolated or difficult to access.

3. Just because Elk, Deer, Black bear, Grizzly bear, Badgers, painted Turtles and many more species frequent this area doesn’t make it backcountry. These animals are the biggest stakeholders of this area and they are being pushed out by all this noise and activity.

The word backcountry has a different meaning to us, as this crown land around us is on our back door. Yes we support back country use in the terminology written above. This may be backcountry to those that don’t live in Ta Ta Creek and Skookcumchuck. But this is our back door, these trails butt up to lots of rural property owners. That brings fire hazards, noise and confrontation to the public living in this area.

4. Empowerment

You do not have to be a sanctioned club or member of anything to empower people to do the right thing in the bush. As residents of Ta Ta Creek we are stewards of the land, you do not have to be sanctioned to do this. The people that live here have been stewards of the land for many years now. Just because the visitors don’t live here doesn’t mean they themselves can’t be stewards of the land. We have seen more and more garbage, which leads to more confrontation, over the recent years. As property owners we have a larger stake on what happens around us.

This has not improved over the years, it has just gotten worse. We do not see this changing as more and more people come into this rural area to camp, play and ride.

The people that visit this area don’t realize the impact they have caused to the environment around us.

There has been a Government sign at this location for years and it hasn’t been obeyed.

It reads:

WARNING to motorized vehicle operators including ATVs and dirt bikes

A person(s) causing environmental damage on Crown Land may be subject to a violation ticket of $575, penalties of $100,000 and /or up to 1 year imprisonment.

Forest and Range Practices Act Section 46 (1.1)

Important Habitat Values at Risk

. Observe any suspicious activities

. Record your observations on paper

. Report the incident to 1-877-952-7277 (RSPP)

British Columbia The Best Place on Earth

Many years ago when this sign went up I was so naïve to think this would solve the problems of use on our back door. But unfortunately it has not! Obviously to use signage does not work.

This is what the other sign says:

ECOLOGICALLY

SENSITIVE

GRASSLANDS

Please Travel on Existing Roads ONLY

NO motor bikes or vehicles

NO OFF-ROAD VEHICLES ON THE GRASSLANDS

Forestry Service British Columbia

What makes this area pleasing to the dirt bikers is the sand. This in turn makes it a sensitive area. This has been disturbed so badly that we will not see it recover in our life time.

Al Jacobson

TaTa Creek

