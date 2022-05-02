Letter: Opposed to Swan Ave. playground

This letter is on behalf of the homes on the west side bordering the proposed Swan Ave. playground. Our esteemed mayor and council, in their wisdom, have chosen to bestow a legacy of noise and privacy concerns for the immediate future coming from excited children using playground apparatus such as zip lines.There is no thought of opposition to a playground. For many reasons the choice of the Swan Ave green space is the wrong location. How many Kimberley residents want a playground the other side of their backyard fence? How does one enjoy their backyard and deck with the ambiance of excited children and high pitched voices? It’s the mayor and council’s style to commit the playground (going back to 2019) and not consulting with the resident tax payers. Shame on you! I have a premonition that the upcoming municipal election will result in welcome changes for Kimberley residents.

Thank you.

Glenn Price

Kimberley

