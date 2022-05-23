LETTER: Parking at EK Regional Hospital

x

Congratulations to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital Joy Reduction and Cash Enhancement Committee for noticing that way too many patients and visitors were passing along parking tickets that had unused time left, and, by doing so, were creating an unacceptable atmosphere of friendliness, cooperation and comradery in the parking lot.

The committee’s solution? Now when you purchase a parking ticket you have to enter your vehicle’s licence number, which is then printed on your ticket and your ticket is good for your car only.

Ticket exchanges are no longer possible and the parking lot has been returned to the sane, sensible, joyless and unfriendly area that it was originally intended to be.

Sincerely,

Ian Mennie

Kimberley

