LETTER: Play Bingo, have fun and support the Rotary Club of Kimberley

A few weeks ago, the Rotary Club of Kimberley learned of a great fund-raiser that was started by the Golden Rotary Club and has since grown to include Rotary Clubs across the East and West Kootenays — Virtual Bingo every Friday night!

Many Rotary Clubs had shelved their usual fund-raisers because of Covid, and this meant that many of their community commitments were no longer possible. The Kimberley Rotary Club had to cancel our annual LobsterFest last June as well as many smaller fund-raisers and this meant that our funds that supported many community commitments were beginning to look a little bare.

Our Rotary Club connected with the Golden Club and we were graciously invited to join. The premise is simple…buy tickets for $10, play on Friday nights on a live-streamed bingo and be prepared to have fun! Last week, the bingos ranged from $1500 to $9500 and the progressive bingo was over $20 000. This week the prizes will be much higher because of the volume of tickets already sold. Here is the information on how to purchase your tickets and how to play:

HOW TO PLAY?

1. First you need a Bingo Card, a Facebook Page and you must be 19+

If you do not have a Facebook account, google “How to open a Facebook account” it takes just a few seconds to get one. Order your cards using our new ONLINE STORE at https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/ When you order cards select the Rotary Club you choose to support. Look for Kimberley Rotary near the end of the dropdown list. Each Rotary Club receives a percentage of funds based on the number of cards they sell.

Select how many cards and click BUY NOW. ($10/card, no limit to the number you can buy). Each card is good for all 5 games (sometimes more if the Prize Pot is big) per game night. Cards can be printed or re-drawn as needed. Fill in the information requested – Name, billing address, etc.and continue to payout. Read NOTE regarding e-transfer, record the Order number of your card and then complete your order. Cards MUST be purchased with an e-transfer and the E-transfer must include the ORDER number of your card in the memo section. Go to your online Bank account to complete the e-transfer (you will have to set-up a new payee first time).

2. Setup – Be on the Rotary Community Online Bingo main page at 6pm MST to start watching the LIVESTREAM. You may have to refresh your screen several times. Watch from your computer, tablet or phone.

3. Playing – The Facebook live game starts at 6:30pm (MST) on Friday. The live video will start at 6pm (MST) to give time for everyone to access it, Someone will explain game rules, pot total, etc. If you still have questions, post in the comments and someone will help you out.

WHAT ARE THE RULES & ROUNDS? We play 5 (or more) rounds with a percentage of winnings awarded each round.

WHAT IF YOU WIN? Type BINGO into comments area (lower right on page) with your CARD NUMBER and the NUMBER OF THE BALL YOU WON ON (e.g.B7). The game will be paused as soon as someone comments bingo to validate the winners and if you win please allow up to 5 business days to receive your E-transfer (*Multiple winners split the prize)

MORE THINGS TO KNOW: The store closes at 1pm MST on Friday. Due to the volume of sales, we cannot accommodate last-minute requests. Any issues with cards must be addressed by 4pm in order to be ready to play in the game. Tax receipts are not provided for Card purchases or donations made

Invite friends and family to play and support the Rotary Club of Kimberley!

