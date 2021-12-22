LETTER: Resident urges Kimberley City Council to rebuild gymnastics centre

Dear City of Kimberley Council Member

I am writing to you, as a community member and active True Sport citizen member, in support of rebuilding a gymnastics facility for the residents of Kimberley and area. I urge you to bring this important issue to topic at an upcoming council meeting . If you will not support a rebuild, please at least send it to Council so that we all may understand and hear deliberation of this issue.

The past few years have been difficult for all community members. The loss of this important community centre is an additional burden on our youngest community members. Think of the families impacted by the loss of the daycare. Think of the children who physically and mentally benefited from the gymnastics programs. Think of my six-year-old daughter, who in one week lost her gymnastics class and her ski lessons. She will be suffering from the impact of that, both physically and mentally, for the entire winter.

Here is a reminder of why gymnastics and all sports are so important to the community.

Sport is a Valuable Community Asset – it contributes to the well-being of the entire community.

Sport promotes Ethical Conduct & Inclusion – The low cost of the Gymnastics program made it possible for everyone to get involved and stay involved.

Sport strengthens connections – We joined gymnastics as newcomers to Kimberley. Gymnastics promotes friendship, trust, cooperation and respect.

Sport support Excellence – I loved looking at the FB Page for the best stretcher, or team member of the day! Teams and athletes carry the hearts and hopes of the community wherever they compete. Gymnastics helps team members to be the best they can be, in and out of the gym.

Sport fosters Healthy, Active Lifestyles and Inspires people to get active and stay active, Fit for Life.

Sport celebrates contribution – The Gymnastics team recognize and honour the people – coaches, organizers, officials and volunteers – whose contribution makes sport possible.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read this letter.

Your concerned constituent,

Lecia Furber