Letter: Seeking information about former Kimberley resident

Good evening,

I am emailing from England and seeking information about a former resident of Kimberley.

When researching my past via Ancestry recently I typed in the name and details of a former good friend who I had met whilst living in Vancouver in the early 1970’s but lost touch with in the 1980’s. His name was George Arnold Brendish. Amongst other references to him I was led to a site entitled Find A Grave where I saw a photo of his grave in Kimberley Cemetery What shocked me was the inscription which read:

An orphan boy A lonely man

He walked through life alone

Humanity did not stop to feel

the hollow in his heart.

I was shocked as this was not all the case as he had a sister, had lived in England where he married and had a child before going out to Canada.

The photo of his grave was posted on the Find A Grave site by a person named Ima BC Graver. I wonder if the Christian name was Ima and the person is a BC Graver. It sounds as though it was an organization which erected the headstone. His date of death is inscribed as 9 December 2007. He was 80

My email is a long shot as I am going back 15 years.

I would now like to reach out to see if there is anybody in the Kimberley area who knew of him or remembered him so that I could put the record straight.

Could your newspaper help me.?

If you think so, I am happy for you to forward this email to the appropriate person with whom I could liaise. I am happy to rewrite the information as a Letter to the Editor.

Thank you

Wendy Stock

sullomside@gmail.com