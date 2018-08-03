Letter: Serving the Long Boarders

Serving the long boarders

On Sunday, July 22, we seized the opportunity to serve those young men and women who participated in the Long Board Races here in Kimberley.

A station was set up on Bryant Blvd. where three ladies from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church handed out bottled water and watermelon slices to the participants as they headed back up the hill to the starting gate. The bottled water and watermelon was donated by the Anglican, Catholic, Presbyterian and United Churches.

We look forward to both seeing and serving those participating in the 2019 Long Board Races.

Kimberley Inter-Church Committee