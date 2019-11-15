LETTER: Thank you, FOCUS

Some might not be aware of the small community group, FOCUS, which has been volunteering their time to run a weekly meat draw at the Kimberley Elks Club. all the proceeds of the draw go to benefit small groups in Kimberley including Military Ames Veteran Camaraderie Group, The Pines Memorial Society, the Kimberley Loan Cupboard, the Food Bank, individuals in need and many more. As the funds build, they are dispersed in $500 amounts.

Military Ames has been a grateful recipient of these funds for three years. It has helped us honour our veterans, helped us with projects, helped individual veterans, and even helped a veteran with service dog expenses.

The group has created a fun event that benefits the community in so many ways and the crowd has been growing.

Recently, the lottery corporation refused to renew their license. Although meticulous books were kept, and reporting done, after renewing the license for the meat draw many times, it was decided that FOCUS had been making more money than their license allowed.

The FOCUS group, bless their hearts, were doing a very good thing for our community and supporting the lottery with their dues. I want to commend them for the job they’ve done to support our community. You are what makes this community the special place we call home.

Shame on you, B.C. Lottery giant.

Cindy Postnikoff

Military Ames

