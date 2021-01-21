LETTERS: Travel to Kimberley

Dear Mayor McCormick,

Thank you for the messages that you have been delivering about your community. At the start of covid we decided that we would like a place to go where we could escape our regular routine so we purchased a place in Kimberley. It has been a great place for us to visit. Although the shutdown of the chair during our last visit wasn’t a pleasant surprise, we’ve found ways to enjoy our place and the areas around town while still respecting the protocols and the community. I personally have a sense of pride and enjoy investing in the community that my kids now call a second home and I’m looking forward to doing that for many years to come. Thanks again. It is very much appreciated!

Rob Baillargeon, P. Eng

Cenovus Energy

Dear Editor,

Your recent piece with Mayor McCormick’s take on travel restrictions was an eye opener for sure. What a slap in the face to the people of Kimberley, people who have followed the rules and stayed home and did NOT travel during a global pandemic. People who have NOT spent time with their friends and family who live right here in this town throughout these past difficult months. People who have NOT seen their children who live away for months and did NOT have the Christmas celebration they normally would have. Instead of coming out and thanking us all for our sacrifices that were made to keep everyone safe he wants us to believe that increased traffic to our town from other places in Canada will not be a problem. He wants us to believe that we should continue to welcome travellers even though each one is an opportunity to bring the virus here, especially now since there are new variants that are far more transmissible. Mayor McCormick owes the people of Kimberley an apology and a retraction of this position.

Tam DeCosse

Kimberley B.C.