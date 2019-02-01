LETTER: Thanks for the support for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. thanks the people of Kimberley and the entire East Kootenay region for their encouraging response to January’s annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and to our campaign intended to challenge stigma surrounding the disease: “Yes. I live with dementia. Let me help you understand.”

Recently, the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences released a report by a panel of dementia experts highlighting priorities for a national dementia strategy, work undertaken by the Public Health Agency of Canada in 2018. The authors emphasized the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles that might prevent or delay dementia, as well as overcoming stigma and fear of living with dementia. They stressed that it’s possible to live well with the disease.

Increasingly, when we talk about raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, we need to talk about challenging stigma. Negative attitudes about the disease mean that when someone begins to suspect that they – or someone close to them – might have dementia, they are less likely to seek out a diagnosis. They’re less likely disclose their situation to others. Worrying that someone will judge them or think of them as being less of a person means people are less likely to ask for help.

The dementia journey can be incredibly isolating. When we talk openly about the disease and challenge preconceived notions, people living with dementia begin to feel like they aren’t alone and can ask for help. They can better prepare themselves for the challenges ahead. Communities play a key role in helping people living with dementia, their families and caregivers feel like they belong, just by being aware of the disease and actively engaged with learning more about it.

With over half a million Canadians currently living with dementia – a number that will only grow as the population ages – it has never been so important to be open to having a conversation about dementia. It’s never been so important to change the conversation.

Though Awareness Month is now over, you can still visit ilivewithdementia.ca. Find tips on how to be more dementia friendly, as well as resources to take action against stigma and be better informed about a disease that has the potential to affect every single one of us. You can also use the hashtag #ilivewithdementia to help spread the word.

We would like to thank our local staff and volunteers for their work. We also appreciate the local media’s coverage of dementia issues. The stories help foster a better understanding of the impact this disease has on local families and help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. work towards our goal of a dementia-friendly province.

If your family lives with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, please can call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 and visit www.alzheimerbc.org.

Mary Beth Rutherford

Support & Education Coordinator, First Link®

Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Previous story
A step away from the razor’s edge

Just Posted

MP Wayne Stetski asks what happened to Liberals promised funding for rural bus service gaps

OTTAWA—Today in the House of Commons, NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay—Columbia… Continue reading

City of Kimberley’s five year capital plan

The City of Kimberley has several major projects included in the 2019-2023… Continue reading

City looking for grant funding for emergency preparedness equipment

The City of Kimberley is asking the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Kimberley FOCUS hands out its 50th $500 donation

Kimberley FOCUS recently handed out the 50th $500 donation since 2015. This… Continue reading

International Fly Fishing Film Festival Headed to Kimberley

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is once again coming to Kimberley’s… Continue reading

Kimberley Guild of Fibre Artists celebrates 35 years

Tucked away in the basement at Centre 64 may be one of… Continue reading

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Memorial plaques still available for Kimberley Veterans Park

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

Most Read