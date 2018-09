On behalf of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank, we wish to thank you, the public, and especially the many volunteers for your support for the August 18, 2018 Food Bank Garage Sale. We believe it was a great day and a successful endeavour. It is with your support that our food bank is successful. Thanks for your generous donations and your tireless efforts of support.

We look forward to your continued support in the future.

Dexter McArthur

Barry Cummins

Food Bank Fundraising Committee