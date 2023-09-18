letter

Letter: The rise in hate against our trans and queer communities

Dear MLA Doug Clovechok, MLA Tom Shypitka and MP Rob Morrison,

I am really upset by the rise in hate against our trans and queer communities. Resolutions at the Conservative Party of Canada convention last weekend are giving it more voice, and now I understand that marches are being planned in many BC communities. These acts are attacks against the principles of equity, inclusion, safety and security for all, which underpin a healthy society and as such, our ability to work together. Its a tactic to divide. Please let’s stand together now against hate in our communities and society. And please let’s stand together on critical shared priorities of affordability, housing, healthcare, and a future economy and climate -that is for all including future generations and those disproportionately impacted. Collective well being is critical to us all. Don’t let the ‘haters’ detract from joint efforts to innovate solutions to our existing crises. Its time to call out the immoral and dangerous bigotry or risk compromising the values that let us to iterate our way forward with goodwill on the challenges of our century. I won’t let the hate agenda sidetrack the critical good work that’s underway and yet to come. Will you join me in doing so?

Sincerely,

Sue Cairns

