Letter to Editor: Unsightly election signs

Dear Mayor & Councillors,

As I’m sure you have all noticed it is nearing the federal election this coming October and election signs have started popping up all over town. All it takes is a quick look on social media/Kimberley Cork Board to see how unhappy most locals are with these signs. Now I firmly believe that it is the right of every Canadian to freely express their political beliefs however they wish, and I take no issue with an individual placing an election sign on their front lawn/property. What I do take issue with is all these unsolicited election signs finding their way on to every available peace of public land. In addition to the unnecessary environmental toll it makes town look very unattractive (could you imagine billboards placed everywhere?).

What I am asking you to do is to consider creating a bylaw which would ban the placement of election signs (federal, provincial, and municipal) on all public places. Once again people should be allowed to freely place signs on their own private property without interference. Kimberley is a progressive city and this bylaw would be in alignment with our Integrated Community Sustainability Plan (ICSP). Cities in BC like Surrey & Quesnel have already enacted their own bans and I think it is time for Kimberley to follow suit.

Thank you for your consideration

Daniel Bauer