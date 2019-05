Taxpayers in Kimberley have witnessed huge cost overruns like the flume an north wall of the Civic Centre. they have seen the Norton Avenue mess, 5th Avenue Lois Creek rock pile, painting of crooked lines from the skateboard park, Black Bear bridge and now 4th Avenue dust bowl.

A daily tv game show uses a word which describes clearly the mood of the taxpayer. We have been ‘zonked’!

Michael Jones

Kimberley