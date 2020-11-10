Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo.

Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo.

Letter to the Editor: I live in Creston, and I have COVID-19

“I am still sick, and I don’t know where I contracted this virus, but I want to share my story so that you know that Coronavirus is here in our little community”

Editor’s note: The Advance has agreed to run this letter anonymously to protect the writer’s privacy.

I live in Creston, and I have COVID-19. I am usually a very healthy 45-year-old female who followed the protocols; I kept a small circle, washed my hands, wore a mask (sometimes) and mostly stayed home.

But 10 days ago, I became plagued with a strange headache and sore joints, which quickly escalated to fever, chills and flu-like symptoms. I decided to get tested, and in the three days it took to get my positive results, I lost my sense of smell/taste, appetite and energy.

I couldn’t sleep at night because of the unceasing headache and muscle pains, and life turned into a slow-motion brain fog as I struggled to grasp the reality that was setting in; I had “it” but still needed to take care of myself, my two young children and all our animals — with no help.

I further developed a persistent dry bark-like cough, and my fever returned; by day eight, I was desperate to stop the crushing pain in my head, which never let up for over 50 hours. I finally got stronger meds that (barely) took the edge off but eventually allowed me to sleep. Add to the list vertigo, intestinal upset, tightness in my chest and shortness of breath.

My days have included hours spent on phone calls with members of Interior Health, who checked on my condition and traced all the people I had been in contact with leading up to my illness; with that came the emotional burden of what I had unknowingly passed on to my friends and family. So far, at least two people in my circle here have now tested positive.

I am still sick, and I don’t know where I contracted this virus, but I want to share my story so that you know that Coronavirus is here in our little community, that it is not “just like the flu”, and to help you think twice about what you are doing to stay safe and help stop the spread.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

Rob Gay has been re-elected RDEK board chair, while Susan Clovechok has been elected vice-chair.
Gay re-elected RDEK board chair for record 10th year

The Regional District of East Kootenay board will be led by Rob… Continue reading

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Jack Ratcliffe and his biggest supporter, wife Rose. Karin von Wittgenstein photo
Jack Ratcliffe retires from his last volunteer position at age 92

The City of Kimberley is establishing a community service award in Ratcliffe’s name and he will be first recipient

The Columbia River Revelstoke riding saw three candidates, Nicole Cherlet for the NDP, Samson Boyer for the Green Party and Doug Clovechok, incumbent, for the BC Liberals. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
BC Votes: Clovechok wins 48 per cent of vote after final count

Mail-in-ballots were counted over the weekend

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
B.C. company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production in Surrey next month

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo; Mayor recommends caution

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores

Remembrance Day research shows Canadians know more about European WWII battles than attacks closer to home

Peter Dawe salutes his son Capt. Matthew Dawe’s grave in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Capt.Matthew Dawe died in Afghanistan on July 4, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Fewer people plan to attend virtual or in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

The poll found that roughly 71 per cent of respondents will wear a poppy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo.
Letter to the Editor: I live in Creston, and I have COVID-19

“I am still sick, and I don’t know where I contracted this virus, but I want to share my story so that you know that Coronavirus is here in our little community”

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

Most Read