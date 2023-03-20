Letter: What is the right kind of development?

One of the reasons we moved to this town — among many — was the quaintness and size of the community. I am not opposed to development- but it needs to be the right kind of development. What are our guiding principles in making these decisions? It it exclusively for economic reasons? A restaurant gas station is not a particular creative form of development – with a McDonald’s? Certainly would not be my choice.

Perhaps more research needs to go into the type of town we want to be before development occurs. Let’s look world wide for some exemplars- if they are out there!!

Cathy Crichton

Kimberley

Wake up Kimberley

Cindy Postnikoff and local veterans came up with a way to honour and remember all the men and women who fought for our freedom we have here in Canada today.

We have a beautiful country to live in, and by making a memorial park in downtown Kimberley BC, this is honouring them.

Military Ames took over a contaminated lot, built this park so we, the public have somewhere to reflect what has taken place so we may live the life we have today.

Too many of our relatives and friends lost their lives, or came back home with injuries we can see or not, or have flashbacks/triggers of what they witnessed during their time away in service for our privileges we have today.

Military Ames wishes to show the public that because of these flashbacks/triggers, PTSD and other injuries they may have encountered during their service for Canada (us) they wish to place a monument of how a service dog in the park, which acknowledges and shows the importance of all service animals.

Did you know that Mayor and three Council members refuse to allow that? Wishing to place it, the statue, (that they, the city did not purchase) but was bought and designed by Military Ames somewhere else in the community. By placing it elsewhere defeats the purpose!

My question is, if it’s good enough for someplace else, why not in the park where it belongs?

Congratulations Mayor McCormick & the three out of five Councillors who voted it down, this is a great way to go down in history council, by placing a service dog at another location!

Give your heads a shake, Kimberley, and get Mayor and three Councillors to change their minds.

After all, 2,700 local Kimberley residents including Veterans signed the petition to have the service animal added to the park.

Please call and/or write City Hall stating your disapproval.

We owe it to honour our Veterans to put the statue in the park.

KF Rieberger, widow of a Canadian Arm Forces Veteran.