LETTER: Where are the Kimberley Legion artifacts?

Dear Editor,

Thank you for allowing me to air my present problem in attempting to locate some missing Kimberley Legion Veterans’ invaluable memorabilia, documents, medals and photographs. I am very hopeful that there is someone in Kimberley or Cranbrook who can assist me in solving this troubling mystery.

The Kimberley Legion officially closed its doors on 23rd of July 2012. The president of the Kimberley branch, Mike Yanosik, is quoted in the local papers at that time as saying “The wartime memorabilia that has lined the Legion’s walls will be donated to a nearby heritage museum”. Unfortunately, the Archivist in the Kimberley Museum has assured me that this never happened. So where are all the items from the Kimberley Legion’s artifact collection? What happened to all of them when the Legion Branch closed? These artifacts were donated in the names of the Veterans and in my mind, they need to be honoured and carefully preserved for the fallen veterans, their families and the present younger generation.

Once again, I’m hopeful that someone will be able to assist me in determining what happened to all these artifacts. Does someone have them in their basement? Can anyone point me in the direction to enable me to contact Mike Yanosik? This is important, as we are attempting to locate a particular photo of a young Kimberley lad who was killed in WWII and who is about to be honoured in Holland during their 75th anniversary this year. His photograph was hanging in the Kimberley Legion. Where is it now?

Thank you for any assistance or pointers you are able to give me. I can be contacted at 250-426-8739 or by email dhumph@telus.net

Dave Humphrey

