Letter: Wildsight speaks against proposed restaurant/gas station

Re: Proposed OCP Amendment 2723 and 2733 Dear Mayor & Members of City Council:

This proposed development does not meet a number of the current OCP articles, as City staff have expertly pointed out in the 13 Feb 2023 Staff Report. We are opposed to the proposed OCP Amendment for a number of reasons – most notably the following:

Carcinogenic fumes

New research from various sources* show that vapours from gas stations often emit ten times the amount of carcinogenic emissions, than were originally known, when determining setback regulations for residential areas, playgrounds, public parks and schools. The distance corner to corner, in a straight line, from the elementary school to the proposed development is very close to 100 meters. This raises the need for protection from imminent health risks from this type of development. The historical 300 ft. set backs should be 10x more than that. St. Mary’s school and Daycare is within the new setback zone – too close to be considered safe.

The idling of vehicles going through the drive-thru increases greenhouse gas emissions and affects employee health. How is Kimberley demonstrating that it is actually moving more towards electrification (through alternative energies) rather than fossil fuels? In seven years time would six gas stations still be viable, given the provincial targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030?

Retain Marysville industrial lands to support a diverse and resilient economy

In this time of transition, these lands are essential for the expansion of a new economy including innovative new products, renewable energy, value-added, manufacturing, and technology sectors which bring dollars into the community in the form of well paying jobs and industry taxes. This is consistent with Kimberley’s OCP – industrial lands should be used to diversify our economy.

This proposal does not diversify the economy. It simply adds more commercial business rather than industry. Kimberley is already well served by 5 gas stations and around 40 restaurants and several convenience stores. Nearly all of the revenues will come from the decline of other businesses as McDonald’s isn’t a destination restaurant. Based on the average McDonald’s operation, approximately $2,000,000/year will be removed from the Kimberley economy, going either to the U.S. or to factory food processors outside of the area.** No local producer or farmer would be supported.

Kimberley has no shortage of low paying jobs. The shortage is in people who can afford to do these jobs.

Future-Proofing Kimberley

“Future-proof” alludes to long term thinking including a safe and livable climate and community. This proposal is not an example of Future-proofing. There would be no reciprocity with other businesses.

The schematic site plan shows no sidewalk access, forcing people to walk on the highway shoulder, even in winter. Almost all traffic to the site will be by motor vehicle. Sustainable communities thrive when services are centralized and readily accessible. This proposal would create the opposite.

In closing, we are not opposed to development. We are supportive of development that enhances and improves the lives of our community, and which provides a healthy, livable environment for all life. That means preventing/eliminating pollution, and supporting existing businesses within what the market can bear.

When developers see that a City is being smart and creating a more livable community that people want to come to, they will have more confidence in the community, not less.

Respectfully submitted,

Wildsight Kimberley-Cranbrook Board & Staff