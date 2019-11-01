LETTER: Wildsight welcomes BC legislation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People

Dear Editor,

On October 24th the BC government introduced the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act. Wildsight welcomes this legislation which recognizes the role of British Columbia’s Indigenous peoples in all decisions that impact their territories. This is the first law of its kind in Canada and follows through on government commitments to reconcile BC law with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Real action to address the climate and biodiversity crises will only be possible by working together with Indigenous communities.

Wildsight will continue to support Indigenous communities in the Columbia and southern Rocky Mountain region in their efforts to put a stop to the loss of wildlife, wildlife habitat and clean water across the region. The Ktunaxa Nation has demonstrated strong leadership to protect the wildlife and landscape of our region, including the fight to protect Qat’muk, work to protect clean water in the Elk River, and so much more. The legislation of UNDRIP signals a firm commitment by British Columbia to recognize First Nations’ rights and will lead to better protection of wildlife, flora, lands and water across the province.

John Bergenske

Conservation Director, Wildsight