x

LETTERS: A different perspective on urban deer; thoughts on electric rail

Is deer fatigue setting in?

Perspective is Everything

As a Kimberley resident for the past 57 years, I would like this opportunity to make comment on one of the most precious of natural resources in the area: the local deer population. The benefits of these lovely creatures roaming our streets is often overlooked, with some locals referring to them as “rodents” or “varmints”, but to me, these folks are not looking at the bigger picture when making these statements. The physical, social and economic health of the community as a whole benefits from this ever-growing population of ungulates, as I will clearly demonstrate.

My lovely wife, for example, has improved both her gross and fine motor skills when she runs from the deer that ‘playfully’ chase her and the dog when out walking. This has also provided her with new social opportunities, as complete strangers will spontaneously open their porch doors and hustle her and said dog into the living room to escape a gentle thrashing from the deer. I myself have returned to a childhood passion, as I have recently re-learned my skills with the slingshot, honing them in the fun play sessions the deer and I often have when I get home from work. I can now shoot a dime off a fencepost at 50 yards. Another new hobby I have developed is vehicle bodywork, as I am learning how to repair the dents in the hood of my truck because a deer jumped out of my yard and used it as a landing mat. These new pursuits have been of enormous benefit to my well-being upstairs during the course of the pandemic and the limitations we have been experiencing. All this, of course, brings some associated economic spin-off as well: marbles for the slingshot from the Dollar Store; bodywork materials from the hardware store; new underwear from some of the sprint/escape sessions the deer, the dog, and I too often partake in; buying raspberries from the Centex as the deer ate all mine. Another big benefactor economically has to be the local veterinary practices. After one particularly rough play session between one of these deer in my yard, my dog emptied her bank account to ensure her fourth leg stayed attached to her body by donating big cash to not only the local vets, but also veterinary surgeons in Calgary. This of course allowed the Lovely and me the opportunity for some travel and the chance to meet more people, which of course has been severely limited, but sorely needed, as of late.

A bit overwhelming all in all, but if you tilt your head just right, and look at it in a “plane crashes in the downtown core creates jobs” kind of way, you can begin to see how I have made my point. Maybe the deer are not as much of a problem as some people think; you just have to look at things from a different perspective.

Jeff Bates

Kimberley

I wish I could believe MP Morrison is sincere in his expressed desire to “bring an electric passenger train service to the region”. [Black Press, May 4, 2021]. His claim to have had a meeting with Tesla to discuss this topic is just too much. Tesla has NOTHING to do with railroads! True, Tesla is much more than a car company; in fact, Elon Musk has stated more than once that Tesla’s future energy business will be bigger than its car business: Solar glass roof tiles; battery manufacturing; home, commercial and utility-scale battery storage, and the software to regulate the complexity of these systems; those are just a few of Tesla’s non-car products.

Musk’s initiation of the Hyperloop was a response to his “disappointment” in 2013 at the approval of California’s high speed rail project In fact, it is doubtful that many railroads are enamoured of Tesla’s plans to produce autonomous electric semi trucks. Even without autonomy (“driverless”), electric semis will reduce transport costs and threaten rail’s market share.

Electrification of rail in Canada is a great idea and would be a far better use of taxpayers’ money AND almost certainly create more jobs than our continued subsidy of the fossil fuel sector. Fossil fuels are 19th century fuels. We are into the second decade of the 21st century with atmospheric C02 levels hovering around 420 PPM – a level that last existed 3 million years ago! https://www.rmets.org/event/pliocene-last-time-earth-had-400-ppm-atmospheric-co2

I appreciate Morrison’s suggestion that an electric train would work as a non-partisan solution to reducing Canada’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions. However, when reviewing his most recent “message from your MP” flyer, I can find no mention of trains, electrification, or cutting Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

In fact, the leaflet reads like a Conservative Gun Owners and “Lock ‘em up and throw away the key” tirade. Hardly the sort of message someone who is trying to work on a non-partisan regional transportation network would publish.

In closing, I would appreciate more sincerity and less repetition of Party Talking Points from my MP. If mentioning “Tesla” in a nonsensical context was meant as a “dog whistle” to signal: “I’m Green, vote for me”, then the strategy failed, at least for me.

Sincerely,

David Beringer

Nelson

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: 3 takeaways from the new B.C. budget

Just Posted

x
LETTERS: A different perspective on urban deer; thoughts on electric rail

Is deer fatigue setting in?

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m. Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone who sees Neale to contact police. (Submitted file)
Cranbrook RCMP ask for help locating missing woman

Candice Marie Neale was last seen by her family on May 5, 2021 around 11p.m.

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J. States across the country are dramatically scaling back their COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in the shots wanes, putting the goal of herd immunity further out of reach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
5 more deaths, 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Those 18-years and older in high-transmission neighbourhoods can register for the vaccine

Trickle Creek Golf Resort sets opening date for May 14. Paul Rodgers photos.
Trickle Creek looking good and green for May 14 opening

Trickle Creek Golf Resort has wintered well and will open its gates… Continue reading

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

Dani Evans with her brother Alex, 9, and George, her buddy dog (a guide dog for children). Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Visually impaired girl walks for Nelson Friends of the Family

Dani Evans is raising money through the month of May

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry

People who have received two doses of a vaccine can’t yet return to post-pandemic activities with each other, she says

Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) watch an incoming shot during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

League eased some tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for fully vaccinated clubs

A map of Huu-ay-aht-owned forestry cutblock. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. First Nations restrict access to territory in wake of forestry standoffs

Huu-ay-aht set up checkpoints after heated and dangerous incidents on southwest Vancouver Island

Most Read