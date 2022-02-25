Letters: differing opinions on wolf cull

BC Wolf Slaughter: Talk about Sensationalism

Last week (Tuesday February 15 issue) Kimberley City Councillor Daryl Oakley slammed the NDP Government on their choice of management tools used to keep wolf numbers under control.

Mr. Oakley took aim at the NDP on mining, logging, and other impacts by humans. Mr. Oakley mentions the slaughter of wolves. Mr. Oakley, this is called wildlife management, which must be done as the wolf numbers are out of control. Right now, moose, elk, mule deer and sheep numbers are at a 30-year low while wolves, grizzly bears and cougars are at an all time high. Ask any hunter or person just out for a drive, how many cow, calf and bull moose they have seen, (very few), or how many mule deer are in the high country (very few as most live within our communities). Or why sheep will be placed on limited entry hunting in 2022. Ungulate numbers have plummeted. Predator numbers must be controlled for all species to exist. And please don’t claim wolves are vegetarians, I have seen the carcasses left by the wolves. And you would probably want reader believe wolves only kill injured or old ungulates. Well, just google wolves killing elk in Yellowstone National Park. Wolves aren’t picky, a meal is a meal, whether it is a bull, cow, or a calf, young, old, healthy, or not. It’s a meal.

First, I am not at all thrilled with the policies in place by the NDP but let’s not forget, Kimberley was built on the backs of hard-working East Kootenay residents. Cominco, as well as the Skookumchuck Pulp Mill and the logging industry were major employers. Many local families benefited from these companies.

On the flip side, lets look at the footprint of Kimberley and how it has grown over 25 years. Since Cominco shut down, Kimberley City Council has approved project after project. Huge homes near the ski resort, Forest Crown, Lower Rotary Drive, as well as the “new subdivision”, at the top of Townsite. All these projects were approved by Kimberley City Council, which you are a member of. Are you not part of the problem, as you are enabling the increase of Kimberley’s footprint? When is enough, enough?

So, before you slam anyone for your cause, please look at what built Kimberley, put food on your table, and cloths on your back. Unless you live in a tent, walk everywhere you go, wear a loin cloth, and gather your own food, you as well, are in some way a contributor to these issues you included in your letter.

The NDP has left fish and wildlife at the bottom of the list, which is not news to British Columbians. You clearly stated, a recent survey found 60% of British Columbians were opposed to the wolf kill. I am disappointed, but not surprised you would include this in a political arena, as you are an elected official.

It would be best for you to promote science-based management decisions for all fish and wildlife with no political interference so there is a balance. Wild animals are just that and need to be managed.

As an outdoor enthusiast and hunter, my family enjoys seeing elk, deer, and moose in the wild, as well as throwing an elk steak on the barbeque.

As in your context, If, that means a wolf must be harvested, so be it.

Craig Little

Cranbrook

I wish to thank Mr. Little for taking the time to respond to my opinion regarding the British Columbia Wolf slaughter. I have selected several of his comments so that I can expand and – hopefully – clarify my points.

1. ” Mr. Oakley took aim at the NDP…”

Actually Mr. Little, I took aim at several governments for scapegoating wolves for caribou declines that were a result of decades of decisions by past governments and resulted in habitat destruction.

2. ” Mr. Oakley mentions the slaughter of wolves. Mr Oakley this is called Wildlife Management, which must be done as the Wolf numbers are out of control.”

Mr. Little, “Wildlife Management ” by definition is politically motivated. What is actually needed – as I attempted to make clear – is human management. Wolves, Caribou and mountain ecosystems have co-existed for tens of thousands of years without wolves being slaughtered to caribou becoming endangered. Biologists, ecologists and indigenous people have been pointing to the need for concerted focus on root causation for a long time – that being human caused habitat degradation.

3. ” Right now, Moose, Elk, Mule deer and sheep numbers are at a 30 year low while wolves, grizzly bears, and cougars are at an all time high.”

Your comment Mr. Little would suggest that wolves, grizzly bears and cougars are finding lots to eat, so if large herbivores are rare it must be something else. In an undisturbed predator- prey relationship, numbers of prey determine numbers of predators, since predators don’t have an option of popping into McDonald’s on the strip in Cranbrook for a bite to eat.

4. ” Ask any hunter or person out for a drive how many cow, calf and bull moose they have seen ( very few). Or why sheep will be placed on limited entry hunting in 2022. Ungulate numbers have plummeted. Predator numbers must be controlled for all species to exist.”

Unfortunately Mr. Little, all species are negatively affected by anthropogenically caused habitat degradation- loss of viable habitat. Predators have always been here, and historically at greater numbers because there was more prey.

5. ” And please don’t claim wolves are vegetarians, I’ve seen carcasses left by wolves.”

And please – Mr. Little – don’t engage in a claim that I didn’t make.

6. ” And you probably want the reader to believe wolves only kill injured or old ungulates.”

The process of evolution is to select behaviors that allow a wolf to stay alive. No wolf will risk the injuries that are more likely to occur when attacking a male herbivore in his prime if a diseased or less dangerous animal is available. Just ask a biologist who has dedicated his or her life to learning about wolves.

7. “Cominco as well as the Skookumchuck pulp mill and the logging industry were major employers. Many local families benefited from these companies.”

While this statement is true for the human families, the ” families” that benefited didn’t include caribou families, or wolf families or cougar families. Humans have exploited the environment for profit and subsequently reduced the habitat to sustain caribou.

8 ” Let’s look at how the footprint of Kimberley has grown over 25 years… are you not part of the problem, as you are enabling the increase of Kimberley’s footprint?”

Absolutely Mr. Little, like you, I am a human and I have a footprint on the environment and therefore part of the problem. The only way forward is a dramatic shift in the relationship between humans and the environment.- the human footprint must be reduced. In Kimberley the densification of human habitation has been ongoing for the better part of a decade now – It’s not as aggressive as I would like to see, but wherever possible it is promoted. Another example of this shift would be the protection of elk calving habitat on the west side of Kimberley on North Star mountain. The 80 hectare habitat is mostly within city limits and excludes human development with priority given to the animals that need that space.

Ultimately, humans must come to terms regarding their devastating impact on mountain ecosystems…. and quit blaming wolves!

Thank you to Black Press for supporting this exchange of ideas and for supporting free speech – much appreciated.

Sincerely

Darryl Oakley

Kimberley, BC