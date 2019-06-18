Letters: Disappointed with deer carcass policy

I hope no one in town e3ver has the misfortune of having a deer die on your property. This happened to me on June 1, 2019.

I thought the deer was just sleeping in my back yard, but as I approached it, I could see it was badly injured. Not knowing what to do, I called the after hours emergency number at City Hall. The lady who answered the call said she would call someone to assist me. When the lady called back she said she was told the deer was on my property therefore it was my responsibility to dispose of it. I then called the conservation office and received the same story, your property, your problem.

I talked to my neighbours, Bruce and Christine Kirkby and Bruce said he would put it on social media. Within half an hour Dave Quinn was at my house, loaded the deer in his truck and took it away.

Thank God for helpful, caring people.

I feel there is something wrong with this picture when a senior citizen, or anyone else for that matter, is responsible to have a city born and bred deer disposed of. There should be someone the City could hire to do this and pay them a per deer fee. I’m sure it doesn’t happen that often.

This could have turned into a serious circumstance with two bears in my neighbourhood on a regular basis. It is shear luck that the smell of this carcass did not attract a bear.

My thins to my neighbours and Dave Quinn for this assistance. It’s nice to know that people are willing to assist in an emergency.

also a big slug to the City of Kimberley and the Conservation Office for their lack of assistance.

Betty McKay

Kimberley

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Just Posted

Kimberley Independent School takes on invasive weed stewardship program

Wildsight’s Patty Kolesnichenko taught Grades 3 and 4 about native, invasive plant species.

Know it All: Next up, Sam Steele Days in Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts June’s Show is sure to be spectacular. The feature artist… Continue reading

US senators press Horgan to clean up BC mine water

Late last week, the East Kootenay based environmental group, Wildsight, put out… Continue reading

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150, 15lb fish in the past several months.

Kimberley Farmers’ Market returns for sixth year

The first market is on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m..

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Most Read