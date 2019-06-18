Letters: Disappointed with deer carcass policy

I hope no one in town e3ver has the misfortune of having a deer die on your property. This happened to me on June 1, 2019.

I thought the deer was just sleeping in my back yard, but as I approached it, I could see it was badly injured. Not knowing what to do, I called the after hours emergency number at City Hall. The lady who answered the call said she would call someone to assist me. When the lady called back she said she was told the deer was on my property therefore it was my responsibility to dispose of it. I then called the conservation office and received the same story, your property, your problem.

I talked to my neighbours, Bruce and Christine Kirkby and Bruce said he would put it on social media. Within half an hour Dave Quinn was at my house, loaded the deer in his truck and took it away.

Thank God for helpful, caring people.

I feel there is something wrong with this picture when a senior citizen, or anyone else for that matter, is responsible to have a city born and bred deer disposed of. There should be someone the City could hire to do this and pay them a per deer fee. I’m sure it doesn’t happen that often.

This could have turned into a serious circumstance with two bears in my neighbourhood on a regular basis. It is shear luck that the smell of this carcass did not attract a bear.

My thins to my neighbours and Dave Quinn for this assistance. It’s nice to know that people are willing to assist in an emergency.

also a big slug to the City of Kimberley and the Conservation Office for their lack of assistance.

Betty McKay

Kimberley