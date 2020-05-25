LETTERS: Jet boat traffic, coal mining

Jet boat traffic on St. Mary River

Dear Editor

The St Marys River (as well as other East Kootenays rivers) are closed to fishing from April 1st to June 15. These closures are to protect spawning cutthroat. It was with great dismay that on Friday May 15 we observed two large inboard jet boats charging up the river past Wycliffe. The St Marys is a small river. What are the effects of the jet prop and bow wake on spawning cutthroat trout? Undoubtedly negative! Why would we protect cutthroat from angling and not from Jet boats? In addition to the probable negative effects on the cutthroat fishery we also observed that the two large jet boats as they proceeded up river forced and harassed the goslings to flee for their own safety. The Ospreys and Heron also scattered.

The St Marys River and other East Kootenay rivers are important fisheries for both local and visitor fisher persons and these rivers support numerous outfitters. These fisher people help support our local economy. Why do we let jet boats possibly destroy such an important resource? On Saturday a couple of river rafts which were full of people floated by. The comparison between the two experiences was unbelievable; the roar of the jet boats which we heard long before we saw them compared to the silence of the rafts which almost snuck by. We all enjoy nature in our own way but our enjoyment should not destroy or negatively affect the nature we have come to experience.

Dale & Doug Martin

Wycliffe, BC

Wildsight on coal mines

With major investment firms like JPMorgan Chase and Blackrock swearing off coal used to generate electricity because of its outsized greenhouse gas emissions and Canada planning to phase out coal-fired electricity generation by 2030, it’s time to take a hard look at the Elk Valley’s coal mines. Teck exports 24 million tonnes of steelmaking coal every year from the valley, making the company North America’s largest producer of steelmaking coal and Canada’s largest coal miner by far.

While Teck is always quick to argue that steelmaking coal is different from thermal coal, from the perspective of our atmosphere, there’s no difference. Once burned, 99% of the carbon in steelmaking coal ends up as greenhouse gases.

Direct emissions from Teck’s coal mines are substantial at 1.7 million tonnes per year, or as much as half a million BC cars and light trucks. But the end use of Teck’s coal adds to our global climate crisis as much as all of British Columbia’s emissions—that’s more than every car, truck, farm, industrial site and gas well in our province, around 64 million tonnes in total. A tiny increase in production at Teck’s mines could easily wipe out all of our climate gains from electric cars in BC.

With an Environmental Assessment in progress for Castle Mountain, a major expansion of Teck’s coal mines, we have to ask ourselves if we want to commit to mining coal until 2050 or later. Steelmaking is responsible for 5% of global emissions, as much as the worldwide aviation industry.

Fortunately, we don’t have to swear off steel to stop using steelmaking coal. Already, 30% of the world’s steel production uses electric arc furnaces, fed with recycled steel or iron smelted with natural gas and hydrogen. Existing steel mills around the world already run on a mix of natural gas, hydrogen and electricity, making substituting more renewable energy into the process in the form of hydrogen a relatively simple change. There are 100% hydrogen and electric pilot plants already under construction. We don’t need coal to make steel—and with the climate crisis worsening every day, we absolutely can’t afford to keep using dirty coal.

We were disappointed to hear Teck spreading serious misinformation at an online open house for the Environmental Assessment of the Castle mine expansion. Teck claimed that “steelmaking coal is not actually burned to make steel” (it is), and that “there are other ways to make steel, but none are yet economically viable, they’re still in the research stage” and “many decades into the future” (The direct-reduced iron and electric arc furnace process, which generally uses no coal, is already in use at production plants around the world, including here in Canada). BC needs to make sure Teck is honest about the climate impacts of their coal mines.

It’s time to start planning for a post-coal future in the Elk Valley. In addition to their big climate impacts, Teck’s mines are sending dangerous water pollution downstream, putting fish in danger not just locally, but into the US as well. With the Castle mine, Bighorn sheep and other wildlife will lose more critical habitat to an additional 25 square kilometres of open pit mining.

With three other proposed coal mines in the same valley also in the Environmental Assessment process, it’s time to stop pretending that steelmaking coal doesn’t have climate consequences and start looking towards the huge task of attempting to restore the 150 square kilometres of open pit coal mines and the heavily polluted waters of the Elk River watershed.

Lars Sander-Green

Mining Coordinator, Wildsight

Kimberley, BC

Letters to the editor