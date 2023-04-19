LETTERS: Marysville development

Hello Mayor and Council

I am writing as a resident and local small business owner to express my opposition to the proposed development of an additional gas station and fast food chain in Marysville.

My concern is not with the idea of the development of this area of town or with a direct concern for my own business Kickturn Coffee. My concern is with the additional environmental liabilities associated with a gas station and the inclusion of a global fast food giant into our business community.

As a resident of this town I see no benefit to additional gas pumps – in fact we have too many as is. There is typically a 2 cent discount war amongst them in attempt to catch business. As a business owner I also see no benefit to our community for a McDonald’s – except to slowly pull money from our town to be sent to large pockets abroad. This will certainly harm the existing drive-though businesses in Marysville. Kimberley is not a quick stop on the highway, folks come here to visit and for many businesses every dollar counts. McDonald’s can sustain losses for much longer than many of the businesses in town and will certainly drown them out over time.

Again, I am not against the idea of development and would love to see this particular area expand for light industrial/business park uses, but this proposal is nothing but short sighted and sets the town backwards from its gains as a destination for both residents and tourists. I would hope that the leadership of this town recognizes the gem of a town we have and fight to see it grow in unique ways.

Think outside the box – anyone reading this email can easily think of five reasons this a bad idea and five other great ways these spaces could be used.

This is our chance to decide how this town takes shape and I hope your decision is in our best interest.

Best Regards

George Oulton

To Whom It Definitely Concerns:

I have been a resident of Kimberley for 16 years. My husband and I moved here so we could work where we like to play. We fell in love with Kimberley instantly; the small-town charm, quaint Platzl, interesting neighborhoods, easy access to the abundant opportunities outdoors, a vibrant art scene, and very noticeably, a delightful absence of almost all big box stores and chains.

We lived in a similar town in Alberta for the same amount of time and raised our family there. We moved there from the big city as we liked the small-town atmosphere as well and the qualities it embodied that Kimberley also has in abundance.

When we left that town, it wasn’t the same place. Even though the community rallied and rebuilt after the flood, there already existed a trend of development towards ‘Big Box’ stores and chains. This stripped the town of a lot of its attraction and uniqueness while detracting from the reasons we moved there in the first place. It also greatly diminished the ‘curb appeal’ driving in from the highway entrances and neutralized a large part of the small-town charm that first drew us.

Now, it feels like history may repeat itself. There is an unpleasant Deja vu with the knowledge of a possible fast-food McDonalds and extra gas station in the works for Kimberley. It is a slippery slope and one I, among others, don’t want to repeat.

There is a growing awareness of the high cost of low priced fast food, as echoed by many health care professionals in their letters to city council and the paper. Scientific facts expose the initial ‘fun’ marketing towards kids for ‘Happy Meals’ with evidence that shows their growing bodies will be anything but happy with regular doses of high salt, high fat foods that these chains provide…not to mention the high carbon footprint that a McDonalds has. I’d rather spot a funky sign from a locally owned restaurant than a generic golden arch that blankets so many cities world-wide.

Also disturbing was to hear of the plan for another gas station. It’s been noted by other concerned citizens that Kimberley has more gas stations than the majority of most small towns. With the recent research, the toxic emissions can affect a much wider radius than previously thought and with the health of Marysville school children and a new childcare center so close…that sends a negative message to the community at large and is in opposition to the City’s Official Community Plan.

These issues color the experience of living in such a great town and puts us on a dangerous trajectory. If Kimberley wants to continue to be ‘a good place to be’ as our town motto says, then let’s make the decisions that reflect that and take into consideration the general health of our children, the environment and this vibrant community.

Heather Wattie

Re: Rezoning proposal for Marysville

Let me start by saying that I am not against diversifying our tax base and recognize the need to do so. Having said that, I am definitely against the proposal that stands before council regarding re-zoning to allow a McDonalds and a gas station to take a foothold in this community.

This is not a proposal that is in alignment with the vision currently held by local residents- one that is clearly outlined in the OCP for this town. People move here and live here precisely because of the values that are contained within that document which is what sets us apart from most other communities in B.C. Specifically, there is no McDonalds or a car congested shopping mall with yet another service station. In lieu of that, we have a pedestrian friendly platzl and locally owned businesses where a percentage of the profit doesn’t automatically get skimmed off the top to go to McDonalds headquarters. Moreover, that document represents a hope that when the history of the climate crisis is written, we are not seen as yet another community that turned its back on meaningful change. It is this uniqueness of our town and our collective vision that played a huge role in making Kimberley the best small community in B.C. and continues to attract people from far and wide. Let us not lose sight of that.

It would appear that our growing population puts us at a critical turning point in terms of development. This demands our utmost diligence in how we move forward and that we do so in a manner that is in keeping with the OCP. As the Mayor pointed out in the council meeting, we are becoming an increasingly desirable place for people to invest. Let us take advantage of that and carefully choose how we develop. I am curious as to why there is such a rush to have this proposal go through without more careful analysis. Why are we not directing staff to develop city policy on both new gas stations and new drive thru’s given their significant impacts. Why was that deferred by the present council? Rezoning decisions and considerations by Kimberley City Council should only be entertained when such a land use change is a comprehensive and supported benefit to the community. I have yet to see any really hard figures or strong arguments supporting the benefits of this proposal. Indeed, I am truly puzzled why this proposal is even being considered.

In conclusion, my hope is that council takes a step back and carefully studies this proposal, with the input of its staff whose explicit job it is to do the research that allows everyone to make informed decisions. I would also hope that council members who are advocating for this proposal put much more detailed information before the public, as it is a decision that is so critical in determining the values that we will have to live with and that we will pass on to the next generation.

With respect,

Maureen de Camp