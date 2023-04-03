Letters: More opinions from our readers

Letter to the editor:

Are we doomed because McDonald’s may be coming to Kimberley?

My comments are based on the three letters that appeared in the Kimberley Bulletin, March 28/23.

With respect to the contributors, they all make some reasonable points and explanations. It is evident that whatever the city decides, not everyone is going to be happy, and that is a given in most cases.

McDonald’s may leave its mark on the citizens and visitors in Kimberley, but is it the end of the world or the beginning of Kimberley’s demise? If anything it could be the start of new growth, which the city does need.

The mayor is right; once a large or small company comes, others will follow. But to think they will all have negative health impacts could be a stretch. If, as stated “We can choose to welcome the businesses that will move us toward a healthy future we all want.” It is obvious that “we” will not necessarily include all.

Are the comments about healthy eating valid? Of course they are. Is there anything positive about eating at a fast food place? Actually there are a few:

It gives you the option to eat something instead of skipping a meal.

Helps you to manage a schedule more effectively.

The industry provides you with the nutritional information of each item.

There are more healthy choices at fast food restaurants today than ever before.

The fast food industry provides a significant economic boost to most communities.

It is an affordable way to experience new or different food choices.

On the negative side:

It can have a negative impact on your skeletal system over time. But so can driving a car too fast.

Eating fast food can lead to issues with edema, bloating, and swelling.

People who eat at fast food restaurants underestimate their calorie intake.

Fast food can have an adverse impact on the cardiovascular and digestive systems.

It is true that almost any other option is a better choice than fast food for your regular eating habits because of the high levels of fat, sugar, and salt found in most items. But if used with moderation, getting daily, moderate exercise, and eliminating the sugary sodas from the equation, the impacts of eating at a fast food place can be reduced.

Another point to seriously consider is, don’t you think we should give parents credit for looking after their kids and making choices to keep them healthy and active. Nowadays it seems if it isn’t endorsed by some health expert we shouldn’t be doing it.

As far as the environmental impact of “another” gas station let’s consider a few facts. The primary cause of the global diversity crisis is human induced alterations and loss of natural habitat. Housing development also has a detrimental effect to adjacent green spaces or protected areas. Most would probably agree housing is an issue, not just in Kimberley but Canada wide and it isn’t going away anytime soon. But housing development isn’t a panacea to the problem.

If anything, housing development increases impervious surfaces and risk of fire, which in turn spreads pollutants, changes nutrients and biological cycles. Changing land use and removing natural land cover introduces barriers to wildlife movements. Wow! Does that mean more or fewer deer in Kimberley?

When it’s all over it does add to the merits of living in Kimberley. But I forget to mention, first you have to cut all the trees down to make room for development, and then spend money to grow more trees, and then be afraid of a forest fire. And worse, if all the firefighters are at McDonald’s – you lose everything.

On a more serious note: Like many I have concerns about new development in Kimberley, not with hampering growth but with safety. As Kimberley grows, and it will, there needs to be serious consideration for traffic signals on the Highway intersection, between the Maysville School / proposed Day Care, activity at the area, Fire Hall and new development in the area. That particular intersection is an accident looking to happen. And it will.

Final comments. Nowadays everything seems to be based on a new study. Not long ago fast food places where blamed for obesity, later another study said it wasn’t, and the list goes on. Every study is right until another study proves it wrong.

The kids of today have the solution: A new study states: Kids would rather learn from smart robots than less smart humans.

Ron Kerr

I am grateful for the input of the physicians and others who wrote in to the Kimberley Bulletin. Perspective is important to make an informed decision.

I live in Marysville and am one of those folks who chose Kimberley precisely because it was not a fast food town. The unique choice to have quality options was a factor for me. And I like the fresh air. Not only would the pollution be a problem, but the smell would also be there.

A question that should be asked is “What will it cost Kimberley if this is approved?” To my thinking, it would reduce the appeal of a relaxed atmosphere as fast food is fast culture. That’s not why I am here. I can also imagine the increased amount of garbage that would have to be dealt with. If the place would be open until late evening, it will also cost the quiet and dark sky community feel.

Questions I would like to know the answer starts with how many people have asked for a McDonalds to be in Marysville or anywhere in Kimberley? Were citizens the ones who approached the city or was it a corporation? I had heard one of the arguments was creating about 60 jobs. I wonder how that number came about and what kind of jobs they would be. Part time without benefits? More cars for transporting to and from home?

What is the cost of cleaning up the gas station when it is no longer in use? How is the business owner/developer securing funding for any environmental issues?

I believe this needs to be discussed with the whole community and we need to hear from those who work with children. Now that the daycare is going to be built at Marysville Elementary, the perspective of the health and well-being of future Kimberley citizens deserves to be championed.

Respectfully,

Emma Bourassa

Dear Neighbors:

LIVE LIFE. PASS IT ON.

Did you know April is Organ Donation Awareness Month and April 7th is known as Green Shirt Day? Green Shirt Day is intended to raise awareness of organ donation and promote donor registration across Canada. This day was prompted by the parents of Logan Boulet. Logan was one of the 16 young hockey players on the Humboldt Broncos killed in a bus crash in 2018. He passed on April 7 and six people received lifesaving organs. You can find out more about Logan Boulet and Green Shirt Day here: www.greenshirtday.ca

Did you know that about 4,100 Canadians are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant and each year hundreds of Canadians die while on transplant waiting lists? This included ten British Columbians in 2022. An unfortunate reality is that 90 per cent of Canadians say they support organ donation, yet only 32 per cent have actually registered their decision. So, as one of the 101 beneficiaries of a BC donor liver last year I feel compelled to add my voice to those promoting awareness of the donor registry.

Registering to be an organ donor is a simple act but a significant one: one organ donor can save up to eight lives and a tissue donor can improve the lives of up to 75 patients. If you support organ donation but haven’t yet registered, please consider doing it right now at this location: www.transplant.bc.ca/organ-donation/register-as-an-organ-donor

It’s been 14 months since my surgery. I’m cancer-free and I can thank an anonymous donor for that. At some point that person thought it important enough to take two minutes out of their day to register their donation decision. Thank you.

Rob MacDonald