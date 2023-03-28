Letters: The proposed development in Marysville

To Mayor and Council,

We, the undersigned Kimberley health professionals, would like to express our concerns about the proposed McDonalds / gas station development which will negatively affect the health of our community in a number of ways.

Highly processed “fast food” contributes to heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, some cancers and many other health conditions. Welcoming another fast food option which may displace existing local businesses that offer more local, healthier options negatively impacts the community’s food environment. Currently many people choose Kimberley because of its unique, local, healthy dining options and the absence of a “strip”. Drive-through restaurants promote an unhealthy driving culture and air pollution – in stark contrast to Kimberley’s vibrant Platzl which encourages walking, shopping and social interaction. Many other communities are moving to limit new drive-through fast food restaurants.

Climate change and environmental degradation are the greatest threats to human health of the 21st century. For our community to be considering investing in a fossil fuel-based business is the opposite of “future-proofing”, particularly when we already have more than twice the typical number of gas stations per capita. Gas stations produce numerous air- and land-borne toxins and carcinogens that can cause health effects for customers, employees and neighbouring residents. They also cause significant site contamination which will eventually require expensive clean-up. Electric car chargers are welcome but need not be attached to another gas station.

Economic stability is a key determinant of health and these new businesses will threaten existing, locally owned business; instead of profits staying in the community, they will leave to line the pockets of multi-national CEOs. As the Mayor pointed out, once one large corporation comes, others will follow, with additional health consequences.

Kimberley is a thriving town – the best in BC. Both the mayor and the staff report indicate that many investors are interested in coming here. We can choose to welcome the businesses that will move us towards the healthy future we all want. As elected leaders you have a responsibility to do what’s best for the people of our community and you have the power to say “no” to this proposal as other communities have done and as was recommended by your own expert community development staff.

We hope you will consider the community’s health in making your decision.

Sincerely,

Dr. Frank Ackermann, MD; Dr. Kate Buddo,MD; Dr. Helena Buchar, MD; Dr. David Clay, MD; Dr. Michael Haiduk, MD; Dr. Ilona Hale, MD; Dr. Yvonne Keyzer, MD; Dr. Ryan Lunge, MD; Dr. Craig Lynch, MD; Victoria Maich, NP; Dr. Roger Mitchell, MD; Dr. Ron Nash, MD; Dr. Ilana Streng-Coetzee, MD

Healthy Kimberley Opposes Proposed McDonald’s in Marysville

We at Healthy Kimberley are concerned about recent communications from the City of Kimberley (both in the Kimberley Bulletin and the February 13th, 2023 Regular Council Agenda) regarding the proposed development of a restaurant/gas station in Marysville. We were disturbed that the proposal is for a McDonald’s restaurant. If this proposal is passed, the Golden Arches will be the first thing greeting visitors coming from the south as they round the corner around Bootleg Gap.

Kimberley views itself as a progressive community. The focus has always been local. Kimberley is abundant with green space, nature, renowned trail networks, opportunities for active commuting, and outstanding locally owned restaurants serving food made with quality ingredients (many of these ingredients are produced in our region). We are an active, unique, and vibrant community. That came through loud and clear last year when we were voted BC’s Best Small Town. Visitors rave about Kimberley. One of the features they often appreciate is Kimberley’s lack of fast-food restaurants. ‘The town is just…different’, they say.

The health impacts of ultra-processed food, which is what McDonald’s offers, are well-documented. The large scientific evidence base has concluded that the nutrient profiles of energy-dense takeaway and fast foods contribute to a host of negative health consequences, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, poor heart health (e.g., coronary artery disease), depression, digestive diseases, stroke, liver disease, and some cancers. The research also suggests neighborhoods with fast-food outlets have a higher prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and poorer mental health, and an increased risk of obesity. These findings are not swayed by personal bias. Instead, these facts are a result of decades of peer-reviewed and published scientific research in the world’s leading health science and medical journals.

And before you say, ‘You can eat healthy at McDonald’s…just order a salad!’ Unfortunately, salads accounted for only ~2% of sales and were dropped from the menu during the pandemic. And most kids don’t choose the apple slices over fries.

The proposed location in Marysville is not a coincidence given the high density of families with younger children in Marysville. Marysville is home to an ice rink, soccer fields, and an elementary school across the street. McDonald’s history of marketing toward adolescents and children is well documented. A recent 2021 publication in the British Medical Journal concluded that McDonald’s social media marketing campaigns were most often targeted to children, and disturbingly, this marketing is even more evident in the world’s most vulnerable countries. And yes, this happens in Canada. A 2021 study from the University of Ottawa found McDonald’s contravened broadcast restrictions on advertising for preschoolers.

We have a distinct culture (as well as a distinct food culture) here in Kimberley, where the vibe is about being active, being out in nature, eating real food, shopping at the Farmer’s Market for local goods, and connecting with the community. A McDonald’s in Marysville would put us down a slippery slope where we could eventually be on par with smaller cities in BC and Alberta that look more like a fast-food nation rather than a vibrant, progressive, and healthy community. These smaller cities most often have a strip featuring several fast-food chains (food deserts, as those communities are known as) and limited options for healthy food. Several municipalities in North America have implemented zoning bans on fast-food restaurants and drive-thru establishments for several reasons, including promoting health, maintaining the visual appeal of the community (let’s be honest, McDonald’s and gas stations are not visually appealing), protecting the local economy, and reducing environmental impact (e.g., idling in a vehicle) (Nykiforuk et al., 2018). The City of Kimberley should join communities like our West Kootenay neighbors in Nelson, who have adopted progressive zoning bylaws for fast-food.

We urge Council to reconsider this proposal. We understand the importance of community growth and expanding the tax base, but not with regressive policies that impact the health and well-being of Kimberley residents. We expect Council to be innovative and generate healthy public policy. The City staff report recommended that the Mayor and Council reject this proposal, and we agree. Opening up a discussion with community members about fast-food restaurants and other drive-thru establishments would be a good start and should be the focus moving forward. Marysville residents should be consulted on this proposal before moving forward.

We urge Kimberley residents to voice their concerns with City Council regarding this proposal for a McDonald’s and gas station in our community.

Jeff Vallance, Ph.D., Board Member, Healthy Kimberley

Regarding the request for an OCP Amendment for the proposed gas station in Marysville, we have serious concerns with the health effects of gasoline stations in the nearby vicinity.

Gas pumps emit several toxic chemicals in vapor form during regular use. Most prominent is the highly toxic benzene as well as numerous other volatile organic chemicals (VOCs) including ethylbenzene, toluene, and xylenes. New studies by the Government of Canada and Columbia University have discovered that far more of these chemicals are being emitted than what was assumed when setbacks from schools, playgrounds and residential properties were established many years ago. Vent pipes at gas stations have been found to emit 10X more benzene than initially thought. Setbacks of 100 metres are common around North America but the new studies indicate that toxic levels of benzene in vapor form is being measured in a 300 metre radius around gas stations, possibly up to 900 metres.

All four of these components (Typically referred to as BTEX) are carcinogens. Because they are proven carcinogens, they are classified as matrix compounds in the Contaminated Site Regulation of British Columbia. This means that the levels set for allowable emissions are enforceable, as opposed to guidelines which are simply suggestions.

Benzene itself is a well known carcinogen. A recent analysis published in the American Journal of Epidemiology found an elevated risk of childhood leukemia among children near gas stations. The Marysville Elementary School is extremely close to the proposed gas station, putting those children at severe risk of the toxins from benzene vapors. Furthermore, the Anderson subdivision has homes less than 300 metres from the proposed location. Of personal concern, our company is planning to build a multi-family affordable housing project on 313 Dr within 300 metres of the proposed gas station, putting serious health and safety concerns about advancing the project.

We recommend that the City of Kimberley consult with their legal team about approving this gas station. Knowing that there are elevated health risks to the children at Marysville Elementary School, and to a serious but lesser extent, the Anderson subdivision, the City may be in legal jeopardy if it is approved while knowing that health risks to children and adults is significantly elevated, particularly if a child from Marysville Elementary develops leukemia.

No municipality anywhere in Canada should be approving a gas station within a minimum of 300 metres from a school or residential neighbourhood. This is particularly true for a City like Kimberley which currently has over 2X the number of gas stations per capita than the average in Canada which means that the health risk to Kimberley residents is already 2X the rest of Canada, and this proposal makes it worse.

Further, we request that the City amend zoning bylaws to prohibit gas stations in all zones. The existing gas stations would not be affected as they would still be legal, but non-conforming. With the emergence of electric vehicles, Kimberley will be well served by its existing gas stations until most become obsolete over the next 10-15 years.

Bruce Murdoch, B.Comm.(Hons), CHP

K-Country Homes

250-417-6681