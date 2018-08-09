Letters to editor

Don’t leave your junk

To whoever left their rotten old camper at the pullout by Camp Stone with the sign on it saying “FREE CAMPER”, come pickup your garbage and take it to the Wasa dump where it belongs!! How ignorant can people be!!

Morgan Granger

AED Now in Service at the Kimbrook Manor.

Thank you to the entire community of Kimberley and especially the wonderful patrons of the Kimbrook Pub “The Brook” for raising $1200 to purchase an AED for the seniors of Kimbrook Manor. Well done!! This is now in service at the manor – ready when needed. Thanks again to this tremendous group of people, your generosity and caring is unmatched!!

Mark Steele

