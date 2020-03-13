Memories of the old cyanide trampoline

The things we did when we were young and clueless

I ran across a funny meme online the other day. it went something like this:

My daughter: Can I go to my friend’s house?

Me: Take your phone and text me every 20 minutes to tell me you’re okay.

Me when I was 10: I’m off to the abandoned quarry with my pals.

Mom: Dinner is at 5

That’s a pretty good summation of how things have changed in a generation.

While my mother was concerned for my safety — I bitterly recall her not allowing me and my siblings to chase the mosquito fogger truck on our bikes like the other kids — she didn’t know where we were all the time.

There were those glorious couple of hours after school where we were free to run. And run we did. Right to the mine tailings pond.

I grew up in a town called Cochenour, part of the Red Lake gold mining district in northern Ontario, near the Manitoba border. The road ended there. There were no roads north of us. There were five towns in the district and each had at least one gold mine.

Cochenour had a population of about 700 people and the head frame loomed over the town. And in the bend of the road into Cochenour was the tailings pond. Or as we called it The Cyanide Slimes. Or just The Slimes.

Were we told not to go near the Slimes? Yes we were. Did we heed that advice? No we did not.

The Slimes were a siren call to many of us. There they were in all their gray glory, just waiting for us to play.

The Slimes had a strange and fascinating substance, a sort of dense cake-like crust, about two inches thick, and underneath, liquid.

So the idea was to walk across the pond without breaking the surface and falling through. You wouldn’t drown in the liquid, it was only about a foot deep, but it would probably eat your shoes. As it did to a friend of mine, young Robbie. We escaped after school, still in our school shoes and hit the Slimes. He went through and threw his school shoes in the dog house to hide them from his mother. I don’t recall how that worked out for Robbie. Probably not well.

Anyhoo, when you got out to the middle of the tailings pond, you started gently jumping up and down to get the liquid under the crust moving.

It would roll under the crust like an unseen wave, and we would ride it.

I shudder to think now, of how many chemicals and poisons were in those tailings.

But it was the 1960s. As those who grew up in Kimberley while Cominco’s Sullivan Mine was in full operation know, the 60s were the time before the world began to wake up to what they were doing to the environment.

We had no concerns about playing in the gray muck.

After the mine closed, and the tailings pond became more flooded with water, it would freeze in the winter. You could skate for what seemed like miles through a dystopian dead tree forest.

I had an opportunity to go back to Ontario several years ago and checked my former playground out. It has been completely reclaimed and now looks like a lake, though I don’t know that I’d drink the water. But it is much improved.

Still there’s a whole generation of kids who will never experience the wonder of bouncing on a trampoline composed mainly of cyanide.

Probably a good thing.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In the Spirit of St. Patrick

Just Posted

KIJHL cancels 2020 playoffs

Suspension no more, the season is cancelled

Civic Centre and Marysville Arena closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns

Kimberley City staff have made the decision to close the Civic Centre… Continue reading

Kootenay Savings sponsoring trips to summer camp for teens

Kootenay Savings Credit Union will once again be offering area teens the… Continue reading

Kimberley Fire Department applying for grant to upgrade Emergency Operations Centre

The Kimberley Fire Department will be applying for a $25,000 grant to… Continue reading

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

March Atkinson Trio cancels tour, Kimberley concert

The Marc Atkinson Trio, scheduled to perform at Centre 64 on St.… Continue reading

Memories of the old cyanide trampoline

The things we did when we were young and clueless

Staff member attacked at Surrey school, suspect at large

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a dark grey Kia sedan

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Most Read