New hobbies we will pick up for 2022

There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed us; changed the way we live day to day.

The good folks at DIYS.com have compiled the hobbies that Canadians are most interested in trying out in 2022. They looked at the percentage change in Google searches on various topics and determined what Canadians have decided to become interested in this year.

And a lot of them seem to me to be the product of spending more time than ever at home.

And guess what, fellow Canadians? We are interested in thrifting first and foremost. It’s jumped over 100 per cent in terms of Google trends.

Now thrifting is simply defined as shopping at second hand stores or garage sales. I’ve taken part in some thrifting in my time. It’s fun and there are treasures to be found. Now I’m going to assume that this sudden jump in interest in thrifting may have a lot to do with dramatically rising prices as the world struggles with the never-ending pandemic and supply chain issues. A bargain has never been more desirable as you consider a second mortgage on your home to get the car filled up, or buy this week’s groceries.

But it’s fun as well as sensible. A little thrifting is good for you.

Now the next activity that Canadians are considering taking up surprised me a bit, though it probably shouldn’t. It’s blogging. There are far more opinions than facts floating around the net, so why not start blogging and get your opinion out there? Be a keyboard warrior and let your opinions fly.

Actually a lot of blogs are quite fun, even inspiring, as people diary their experiences with trying to live sustainably, grow their own food, live off the grid etc.

The number three hobby people intend to pick up is bird-watching. Again this could be a product of all of us spending a lot more time looking longingly out the window and finally noticing that there are birds among us. But interest in bird-watching is up 46 per cent.

Next on the list is Zumba. I actually had to consult the oracle on this because although I had heard the term, I did not know what Zumba actually was. So apparently, Zumba is a fitness program that combines Latin and international music with dance moves. Zumba routines incorporate interval training — alternating fast and slow rhythms — to help improve cardiovascular fitness. Zumba enthusiasts say that a 40-minute Zumba dance is a full-body workout that can burn 369 calories, which is more calories burned than exercises like aerobics, power yoga, or kickboxing done for the same amount of time.

I can see how this would appeal to people. We all like to dance, right?

At the complete opposite end of the movement spectrum, 30 per cent more people are interested in board games. And 27 per cent intend to take up needlework. Board games are great fun, and needlework is a most pleasant past time. I approve of both these interests.

Travelling is also mentioned as something more people would like to do, but that’s hardly news. We are all longing to travel, we ache to travel, to see new things, to see family.

But, almost the same amount of people who want to travel more —15 per cent — also want to take up rugby. Rugby. I won’t pretend to understand this one. Of all the sports you could take up, rugby seems to be one with the most possibility of injury. However, the oracle tells us that rugby is considered to be the fastest growing sport in the United States, and it is growing worldwide as well, as more and more women take up the sport. So, everybody scrum, I guess.

Next up in the top ten is martial arts. With so many different styles of martial arts, I can see this having broad appeal.

And finally, a lot more people are interested in arts and crafts. Just look at the popularity locally of paint nights, where you create a picture with an artist. These events sell out regularly. We all want to let our inner artist loose.

So all of these new interests to explore this year. By the end of the year I’ll be a rugby playing, Zumba enthusiast, who thrifts, plays board games, does needlework and crafts on the side. Read all about it on my blog.