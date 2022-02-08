O’Toole’s bumpy ride is over

Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O’Toole holds up his party’s platform while addressing supporters Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Well, no sooner had I published my last column saying Conservative leader Erin O’Toole would likely continue to lead his party although it would be a bumpy ride, than I was proved wrong.

O’Toole was unceremoniously dumped last Wednesday, after a secret ballot by his caucus.

O’Toole only had 18 months as leader, but during that time he lost an election his party felt they should have won.

Recent Conservative Party history shows they have little sympathy for that, see, for example, Andrew Scheer, also dumped very quickly after losing an election.

The vote to get rid of O’Toole wasn’t particularly close, 73 to 45. The question is, do all of those 73 MPs want the party to swing further to the right? Or did they just not like O’Toole as leader? Is it east against west? Business versus social issues? These are all questions that will be answered as the leadership race plays out and we see who takes the lead.

One name that stands out as someone who may be able to lead the Tories to the promised land is former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall. He retired a few years ago at quite a young age, still very popular in his province. He has been hanging back, speaking out mainly for the oil and gas industry. Does he have Prime Ministerial ambitions?

Does Peter MacKay want to throw his hat back in the leadership race? What about Michelle Rempel? Leslynn Lewis? Rona Ambrose, former interim party leader, has already ruled it out. Pierre Poilievre has announced that he’s in. Or how about the dream of some Conservatives seeking a superstar candidate? Ben Mulroney, son of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. He has given no indication that he is interested, though he did quit his TV gig last fall.

Who is ultimately chosen will tell us a lot about where the party is heading.

And whoever ends up on the slate can learn a few things from O’Toole’s short tenure. Don’t assume you can run on one thing and then change your mind once elected. It was O’Toole’s changing opinions on carbon taxes and gun control and more that ultimately brought him down.

If you believe the Conservative Party needs to have a climate change platform, state it from the start. If you believe in eliminating carbon taxes, state that.

If you want to take the party more to the centre, say it. If you want to go further right, say that.

Don’t leave your voters surprised by your actions. Party members do have a right to know exactly what they are voting for. They don’t want to be surprised again. There’s too much at stake.

This will be the third leadership race in five years for the Conservative Party. They cannot afford to make another mistake. Whoever they choose, they will have to live with him or her for quite some time. No do overs. Not this time. We hope.