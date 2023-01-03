Our friend the stink bug; pest… or pet?

The brown marmorated stink bug (left), the western conifer seed bug (middle), and adult brown marmorated stink bug (right). (Government of BC)

Did you all enjoy the lovely warm October we experienced in the Kootenays? It was nice, wasn’t it? I don’t want to be a downer but there is a price to be paid for those long, sunny fall days.

And that price is paid in stink bugs.

Not a currency I would choose.

I’m sure everyone noticed that we had a lot of stink bugs this late summer and fall. Like a lot. Especially if your home faces the late afternoon sun, like mine. They were horrible. To the point of driving you inside, horrible.

Turns out the warmer it is in the fall, the more the stink bug likes it. I was almost grateful when the weather cooled.

But still, even in the dead of winter, occasionally one finds its way inside.

Let me tell you my stink bug tale of woe.

In early November, I looked down at the floor near my balcony door and there it was, a slow moving stink bug.

Well, I thought, I’ll just pick it up in a piece of tissue and toss it gently out the door, being the humane sort I am. I picked it up, and opened the door, and I was immediately engulfed in a stink bug shower. They had lined my door jamb, top, bottom and both sides, seeking for a place to hide from the cold.

And they fell in a pool to the floor. Most of them were not moving but they were alive.

After the screaming was over — and I won’t lie, it took a while — I grabbed the broom and dust pan and swept them up. And because there were still plenty of their stinky brethren in my door jamb, I couldn’t open the door. So it was a watery grave for my dust pan full of stink bugs. Humanity be damned! Flush!

I have not opened that door since. I may never open it again.

But still, every now and then, another one wakes up and comes into the warmth of my home. And every time, I scream. And every time, it dies.

I am not a fan of the stink bug.

Stink bugs are active during spring and summer, and migrate into homes and buildings around September and October to overwinter. This I discovered upon doing some research after my unfortunate incident.

The brown marmorated stink bug (Halyomorpha halys) is not native to Canada, nor is it as charming as a another invasive, the wild turkey.

According to the BC government website, it originated in Asia and is a very serious pest that feeds on more than 100 different plant species. It is particularly harmful to the fruit industry as well as vineyards.

The ones we are currently seeing in the East Kootenay are the common brown stink bug, but don’t worry, the marmorated ones will appear with a quickness, as they are already well into the Okanagan.

Stink bugs can reproduce quickly, with females laying several hundred eggs each summer and stink bugs developing from egg to adult in only five weeks. In the right conditions, they can produce four generations every year.

According to Orkin Canada, the best way to prevent a stink bug infestation is to eliminate access to the home. In order to do this, cracks in the foundation should be sealed with caulk or a similar substance, and damaged screens should be replaced in windows and doors. Homeowners should also check siding, utility pipes and chimneys for cracks and seal off the openings appropriately. And door jambs! Don’t forget door jambs! Additionally, trimming down outdoor vegetation may discourage stink bugs from inhabiting yards and consequently moving into homes.

But let’s not kid ourselves. No matter what we do, we will be hosting little brown stink bugs all winter long for many seasons to come.

Might as well just start naming them and treating them as pets. On the plus side, they are pretty low maintenance. And they don’t bite. Even though they are called stink bugs the smell isn’t repulsive, really….. just earthy.

On second thought, I haven’t convinced myself. Still gonna scream. Still gonna flush.