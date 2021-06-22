Provincial Premiers race for the bottom

x

As we know, our friends at Angus Reid Polling like to take quarterly looks at Canada’s Premiers and see who is perceived to be doing well, or not.

And right now, three conservative premiers are in a dog fight — a race to the bottom if you will.

Those three are Ontario’s Doug Ford (35 per cent approval), Manitoba’s Brian Palmister (33 per cent approval) and Alberta’s Jason Kenney (31 per cent approval). So Kenney is currently leading the race.

All other provincial premiers have approvals over 53 per cent, including B.C.’s John Horgan who is well regarded by 63 per cent of the population.

And in those three provinces where premiers’ approvals are circling the drain, the NDP is coming on strong in the intent to vote category.

In Ontario, Ford had already lost a substantial amount of the positive feelings he engendered in his original handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he has lost a further 15 points in the past three months. It hasn’t been easy for Ford. The populace believes he waited too long in imposing restrictions, they don’t like the way the vaccine rolled out in the province (although to be fair, initial vaccine rollout wasn’t great across the country) and they don’t approve of a number of perceived flip flops in restrictions.

And in fact, Ford’s approval of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is his highest number. 34 per cent approve of that . In all the categories his approval is even worse. 33 per cent for health care, 28 per cent for the economy, 26 per cent on education, down to 15 per cent approval for his work on poverty and homelessness. This is the worst in the country.

Ford has one year to right the ship as he must call an election in June of 2022.

Jason Kenney’s free fall with the voters of Alberta continues as he has lost another eight per cent in approval in the past three months. Again, it’s the perception that he didn’t do enough soon enough on COVID restrictions as Alberta had the worst outbreak in North America in May. He was also caught having a non-socially distanced dinner with party members a few weeks ago which went over with a thud. It will be interesting to see the after-affects of him giving the green light to the Calgary Stampede next month. If it results in a big COVID outbreak, Kenny may look back on his June approval numbers with fondness.

And again, Kenney and his party are receiving low grades on all aspects of governing, not just the pandemic. Kenny has two years to improve his grades as the next Alberta election doesn’t have to be until the spring of 2023. Kenney’s UCP is running 11 points behind the NDP right now, and there is also a challenge from the right as the Wildrose Independence Party is gaining support. Going to be a tough few years for Kenney.

Here in B.C. John Horgan continues with approval ratings of 63 per cent, and it rises to 73 per cent in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. Perhaps it’s because restrictions in B.C. began earlier which allowed them to be ramped up or down more easily depending on case numbers. It has been a more cautious approach that most seem to approve of. And the reopening will proceed cautiously as well with a four step plan. And Horgan has all the time in the world to enjoy these approval ratings as his government is only eight months old. His chief opponents, the B.C. Liberals, are once again seeking a new leader and appear to be about to retread Kevin Falcon, which may or may not be a wise decision.

Horgan is sitting pretty. Others, not so much.

Previous story
Farm Life: Where food comes from

Just Posted

Kurt Swanson’s dog Kona takes a break from the heat on the Summer Solstice near Cranbrook, B.C. (Kurt Swanson photo)
Very warm temperatures forecast across the Kootenays this weekend

Nelson, Castlegar forecast to hit 39, Cranbrook 37

The race route takes riders over the summit of Gray Creek Pass from Kootenay Laketo Kimberley. Bohdan Doval file.
Bike race from Merritt to Fernie will be coming over Gray Creek Pass on June 28

Tom Lymbery of the Gray Creek Store says that a 1000 kilometre… Continue reading

Kimberley Search and Rescue were able to quickly respond to a call for service and transport an injured mountain biker to East Kootenay Regional Hospital over the weekend. Kimberley SAR file photo.
Kimberley Search and Rescue respond to injured mountain biker on Bootleg Mountain

Kimberley Search and Rescue responded to a call for service this past… Continue reading

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

x
City of Kimberley approves RCMP contract strength at eight members

At their regular meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021, Kimberley City Council… Continue reading

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Six United Way chapters around the province are merging into United Way B.C. (News Bulletin file photo)
6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.

Money raised in communities will stay in those communities, agency says

Val Litwin is the latest candidate to declare his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership. (Litwin campaign video)
Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

Val Litwin a former B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)
2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Lincoln Mckoen. (YouTube)
Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Lincoln Mckoen was elected as a bishop of the Territory of the People region last year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)
Tk’emlups preparing for archaeological work at B.C. residential school site where remains found

The 215 graves are, to the band’s knowledge, undocumented deaths for which it is still collecting records

Fans watch the warm-up before Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in NHL playoff hockey action Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Montreal. Quebec’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions will allow 2,500 fans to attend the game for the first time in fourteen months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Two-thirds of Canadians say governments shouldn’t lift all COVID-19 restrictions

Poll reports Canadians who gained pandemic weight say they have gained 16 pounds on average

x
Provincial Premiers race for the bottom

As we know, our friends at Angus Reid Polling like to take… Continue reading

Most Read