Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rock. Hard place. Meet Erin O’Toole.

Y’all remember Andrew Scheer? His tenure as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada can hardly be remembered as a success, given that he lost an election that was being handed to him on a silver platter.

No one expected the Conservatives to lose the 2019 election. Trudeau had backed himself into a corner of scandal and the electorate was a ripe fruit to be plucked by a Conservative.

But it didn’t happen. The party pointed the finger at Scheer and who could blame them? He tried to save his job as leader but he was ousted.

Which is why current leader Erin O’Toole should be very unhappy with the latest Angus Reid poll.

Angus pulled a poll from December 2017 out of his back pocket, wherein Canadians were asked about the favourability of Andrew Scheer, just six months into his tenure as leader. And then Angus asked about the favourability of Erin O’Toole, just about he same amount of time into his leadership role, in January 2021.

Here’s the comparison. Eleven per cent of respondents found Scheer very favourable in 2017. The number for O’Toole is six per cent.

The slightly less enthusiastic ‘favourable’ category found Scheer at 24 per cent and O’Toole at 26 per cent. So O’Toole is only at 32 per cent favourable.

And now here is where the numbers get really alarming for O’Toole. In 2017, 16 per cent had an unfavourable view of Scheer. 23 per cent do not favour O’Toole. And a further 20 per cent found Scheer very unfavourable. That number rises to 23 per cent for O’Toole.

Finally, in 2017, 29 per cent of respondents hadn’t yet made their mind up about Scheer. Only 22 per cent say they don’t know enough about O’Toole yet.

When O’Toole goes head to head against Justin Trudeau he isn’t faring that well either. Trudeau’s approval is at 50 per cent, pretty much unchanged from the last poll. O’Toole’s approval is at 32 per cent.

Party to party, the Liberals have 35 per cent support, the Conservatives 30 per cent and the NDP at 20 per cent.

That’s not an insurmountable lead, but it’s the biggest lead the Liberals have had in quite some time.

O’Toole needs to get to work. He needs to figure out very quickly where he is getting traction with voters and where he is failing.

The COVID pandemic is not working in his favour either. The best thing O’Toole could do is hit the road and begin a real conversation with Canadians. Let us get to know him and where he stands on important issues.

Let’s remember back to before the 2019 election when NDP leader Jagmeet Singh began to travel the country and get his face out there. His approval ratings rose substantially.

But O’Toole can’t do that due to essential only travel recommendations and the inability to hold events. He is really in a bad position. His poll numbers need boosting and it needs to be done quickly, but he hasn’t got the traditional tools politicians use to do that.

As discussed last week, the in party fight with Derek Sloan isn’t doing him a lot of good either. And there are now rumblings that other socially conservative factions of the Conservative party, who supported O’Toole’s leadership bid, are wondering if he will turn on them.

Rock. Hard place. Meet Erin O’Toole.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: A response to MP Morrison on the Keystone XL permit cancellation

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

Mainroad warns conditions overnight could create black ice. Bulletin file.
Mainroad says conditions could make for black ice around Kimberley, Moyie

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting released an advisory warning that the rain and… Continue reading

Professional Services Award, sponsored by Genex Marketing is North Star Veterinary Service. Matt Lamb presents to Missy Leason and Denise Lowing. B. Sondergaard photo.
Kimberley Chamber of Commerce presents business awards

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce had planned a gala to present their… Continue reading

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a new trial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Decision was made on the basis of an overheard phone conversation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)
‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

Most Read