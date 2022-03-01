The rising cost of everything

Everything costs more right now. We’ve all noticed it. Gas, food, construction, rent. Stats Canada says that in January 2022, inflation in Canada surpassed five per cent for the first time since 1991. The causes are myriad, and debatable. Supply chain problems exacerbated by the pandemic are certainly a cause of much of the current pinch. And it takes fuel for the boats, trains, airplanes and trucks that bring products to us. Fuel is more expensive. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices will rise even more. And Ukraine produces a substantial amount of wheat so look for bread and cereal prices to rise. I will say this, if rising prices lead to Russia’s economy crashing and dooming Putin’s Ukraine mission, I will pay more and not complain about it.

But rising prices have put us all in a bit of a spot. And there really isn’t much we can do about it, except perhaps alter our own expenditures to try to keep up.

Are you doing it? Are you looking at prices in the grocery store and saying ‘I can’t pay that much for a pound of bacon? A package of hamburger?’ Do you put it back and find something else to buy?

Our friend at Angus Reid have taken a deep dive into consumer habits as inflation rises and they have found that four in five Canadians are changing menus and more to keep up.

One quarter of Canadians say they are drinking less alcohol, which is probably not a bad thing considering how much alcohol consumption rose during the pandemic. 62 per cent of Canadians say they are eating out less. Mind you, it was more difficult to dine out during the pandemic with capacity limits and more, so it will be interesting to see if that holds as restrictions are loosened in the coming months.

Close to half of those polled, 46 per cent, say they are switching to cheaper brands, 35 per cent are cutting back on meat altogether. Cutting back on meat is not a bad thing either. Your doctor would say it’s a very good thing. However, cutting back on fresh fruit and veg, not so good. And 21 per cent of those polled say they are doing that.

Of course, the larger the family, the more likely one is to be struggling with grocery costs. We’ve all seen teenagers eat. They are voracious and will fight violently over the third pork chop.

And the lower the income, the more inflation bites. In news that will astound no one, households with incomes above $200,000 haven’t really noticed a huge difference in how they feed their families.

The other question Angus dove into was Canada’s supply management system. For instance, Canada’s dairy chicken, turkey and egg production are controlled by supply management. That means there are quotas to limit production, set prices and tariffs on imports. It’s all meant to protect Canadian farmers. When the floor price set by supply management goes up, consumers pay more. On February 1, 2022, the ‘farm gate’ price for milk rose 8.4 per cent. That’s even higher than the rate of inflation. However, Angus reports that 68 per cent of Canadians still support the supply management system to protect farmers. Interestingly, the younger you are, the less likely you are to support it. Others, 27 per cent, say there should be a short term relaxation of fixed pricing during this inflationary period.

But once you let the supply management cat out of the bag, it might be reluctant to go back in. That’s a whole different can of worms, herding cats, to mix metaphors mightily.

One thing for sure, I bet a lot more people are going to consider some vegetable gardening this summer. Bring on the warm weather and let’s get planting.