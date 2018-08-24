The ice cream before the addition of caviar. Google Image

The rocky road to fine dining

This week’s column is brought to you by my sister-in-law, a self-identified ‘foodie’. In addition to being a foodie, she is a traveller, and this week, she’s in Copenhagen.

The other day she posted a menu of the meal she was about to enjoy and it got me to pondering the whole foodie thing. The thing I was pondering was, are high end restaurants just pushing these menus in order to see how far they can take the foodie before they balk and push the plate away?

The menu my sis-in-law posted was an eight course tasting menu and prices were absent. I have found that prices being absent usually means don’t eat here if you didn’t bring a sack of money. I mean the local fast food emporium tells you what you’re paying for those chicken nuggets. Not so at this Copenhagen establishment.

The menu begins with “Radish with salted green strawberries”. A radish slice, with an unripe strawberry that for some reason has been salted. Okay.

Next we have “greens and herbs from Korgerup”. Krogerup is an area near Copenhagen and we can only assume that their greens are superior. These greens were served with roasted seaweed. Can I get some Thousand Island dressing on that bowl of weeds?

Third on the menu is Lobster Claw with raspberries. Lobster claw? Yum. With raspberries? No. Garlic. Always garlic. And butter.

Next up, how about some raw lamb? Not your run of the mill raw lamb, but wrapped in perilla leaves. Perilla leaves, according to Wikipedia, taste grassy with notes of anise or licorice. It’s from the mint family so I guess this is a riff on the old lamb roast with mint sauce. But it’s a riff that has veered off in a direction I’m not sure I can get on board with.

Menu item number five, courgettes with smoked egg yolks. It turns out, the courgette is a fancy word for zucchini. Now my memory of zucchini is running to hide as my neighbour came down the street toting a ten-pound zucchini he was just hoping to give away to an unsuspecting friend.

“Hide! Here comes Gary with another zucchini!” would echo down the back lane.

I guess if I’d known I could serve it with smoked egg yolks, I would have come out of my basement. I’m lying. I wouldn’t.

Now we get to the heart of the menu, with raw grilled lobster tail with summer flowers. Question, how can something be raw and grilled at the same time? And again, chefs of the world. Garlic. Not summer flowers. Garlic.

Moving on to the pre-dessert we have raspberries from Rokkedyssegaard, another region/town near Copenhagen. Perhaps the chef had raspberries left over from his raw lobster delight. These, he is serving up with hazelnut milk. Never milked a hazelnut myself.

Finally, just in case you were thinking you could possibly choke back this menu, the meal closes with fish ice cream — Rausu Kombu ice cream with Royal Belgian Caviar. So that’s seaweed ice cream with fish eggs. It’s sort of like Rocky Road, only with the delicious bits replaced with fish eggs.

And this is the point where I began to wonder if it was all a joke.

Do the servers sit back in the kitchen and giggle?

“They’re eating it! They’re actually eating it! Fish ice cream! Who had dessert in the pool?”

But in the end, my sister-in-law enjoyed the meal tremendously, and I enjoyed mocking it tremendously,so it’s a win win.

To wrap this up, we go to the immortal words of Lyle Lovett, “After further consideration, please, if it’s not too late….. make it a cheeseburger.”

Well done. And hold the fish eggs.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights are misused and discredited

Just Posted

Air quality monitoring station installed in Cranbrook

Station went live Friday morning

2018 Kootenay Game Changer nominees announced

Game Changing community members will be honoured at Awards Gala on September 22, 2018

City of Kimberley releases Drinking Water Report for 2017

Kimberley saw a 14.9 per cent increase in water consumption from the previous year.

Governor General Award Winner

Sierra Cooper had the highest overal GPA for Grades 11 and 12.

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by: Marilee Quist This year has been a strange one in… Continue reading

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley, Creston, Cranbrook and Fernie.

B.C. mom fights to get back kids abducted to Lebanon by their dad

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford says she will do all it takes to see her two children back in her arms

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Several parliamentarians to testify in man’s lawsuit over detention in Sudan

Peter Harder, the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate will not testify

Some Tories relieved after Bernier quits

Many members attending the annual Tory convention in Halifax expressed quiet relief

B.C. museum receives donation of 52-million-year-old fossils

Over 18,000 specimens from heritage site outside Cache Creek, B.C. will lead to new scientific discoveries

RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1

Police believe the body found around 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar was not a random act

Most Read