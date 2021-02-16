Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Trudeau’s approval dropping amid vaccine roll out mess

As we enter year two of the COVID-19 pandemic, and pandemic fatigue has really set in, the only thing that has held steady has been Canadians perception of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has handled it. His approval ratings soared at the beginning, and held steady at just over 50 per cent for the latter half of 2020.

Until now.

The only real hope on the horizon is the promise of a vaccine and the arrival of the critical doses has not been a steady roll out. It’s been fits and starts and delays and confusion.

And Trudeau is paying for it politically.

Angus Reid polling reports that the number of people who say Canada has done a poor job of supplying the vaccine to its provinces and territories has doubled from 23 to 44 per cent in a month.

Angus notes that those identifying as Conservative voters are at 71 per cent in not being impressed with the government’s job, and those who lean more left are a little less quick to condemn.

However, I am not impressed with the roll out either and I am not what one would label a Conservative.

Deals have been made and broken. Supply chains have been interrupted, and Trudeau initially offered a pretty rosy assessment of when a National Research Council facility in Montreal would be ready to produce vaccines. He said November 2020 at first and the latest word now is that it won’t be producing until the end of 2021.

Why don’t we have any other facilities that could produce vaccines? Good question. It’s not like SARS didn’t give us advance warning that a global pandemic could be a disaster. It was recommended at that time that Canada should have a national vaccine strategy. It didn’t happen.

Now that’s not Trudeau’s fault. He wasn’t PM then.

But it’s his problem now, and over promising and under delivering is giving him a quick ride to dropping polls.

And most Canadians want that vaccine.

Fifty-six per cent of those polled (who are willing to take the vaccine) said that it’s crucially important to be vaccinated. In fact they said it’s the only thing that will really end this pandemic. A further 40 per cent said it was important though not a magic bullet. Only three per cent said it would make much difference.

Right now, according to Angus Reid, only two per cent of Canadians have been vaccinated.

And confidence in the government’s ability to right the ship is dropping. In December 58 per cent of Canadians were very confident the vaccine rollout would be managed effectively. That number has dropped to 45 per cent in January. That’s a significant drop.

Once the vaccine finally arrives in a province it is then up to the provincial government to get it to its residents.

And there is quite a difference between provinces on this. B.C. residents feel fairly confident, in that 57 per cent believe the government will effectively manage to distribute the vaccines. Right next door, our friends in Alberta are only 35 per cent confident on the same question. That’s the lowest confidence in the country, although Manitobans at 39 per cent are also not expecting great things from their provincial government.

But across the board, except for Ontario where it’s split down the middle, Canadians are more confident in their provincial governments than they are in the federal.

However, last week, Federal Procurement Ministry Anita Ahand said that the delays in the Pfizer vaccine delivery were mostly behind us and that the vaccine manufacturers have assured her things were back on track.

Justin Trudeau better hope she’s right.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MALCOLMSON: 2020 left us grappling with overdose tragedy and working for change

Just Posted

NDP candidate Wayne Stetski. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Stetski steps up for Kootenay-Columbia NDP nomination

Former MP Wayne Stetski is in the running to be the NDP’s pick for a possible 2021 federal election

The RDEK is seeking comments on its draft-five year financial plan. The comment period is open until 9a.m. on March 1. (File Photo)
RDEK five-year financial plan available for review

The RDEK is seeking comments on the draft five-year financial plan until March 1

PIctured, left to right: Sandy Zeznik, President of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society; Nancy Lemire, Hospice Society administrator; Jerry Hatala, Hospice Board Chairman. Bob Williams was the winner of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice 50/50 draw, earning half of the $49, 240 raised. Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice 50/50 raised $49,240

Baynes Lake man winner of half the proceedings in draw held Sunday

View of the Columbia River shoreline in Trail. Photo: Jessee Regnier
Virtual Columbia River Treaty information meeting coming up Feb. 24

People can watch via Zoom or call in to listen to the town hall meeting

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says he plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

The female turkey was spotted hanging out on Nakuspian Don Mabie’s deck in December. He said she showed no fear of humans. Photo: Don Mabie
Talkin’ turkey in Nakusp

A wild turkey has stolen hearts in the village

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Most Read