What’s my password again?

x

We live in a world of user names and passwords. Every utility account, credit car account, government account, bank account must have a password, and a PIN. And many also require you to answer identifying questions.

I have some problems with this as the older I get, the leakier my memory becomes.

Last week I actually locked myself out of an online account because I couldn’t correctly answer simple questions about myself that I had chosen the answers to!

Question: what was the name of your first dog?

Me: Did I say my first dog as a kid? My first dog I bought for my kids? My first dog after I became single again? So I guessed, I assume wrongly.

Question: What is the name of your oldest cousin?

Me: Did I say my cousin Michael, who is the oldest of the cousins I am in contact with? Or did I say my cousin Doug, who is technically my oldest cousin but whom I haven’t seen in 40 years? I guessed. Wrongly.

After phoning and getting it all sorted out, the very nice woman who helped me gave me a pro tip. When you answer the questions, take a screen shot of the answers so you’ll know. Not only good advice but also indicates that I am not the only goober who has run into this problem.

As for passwords, I break all the rules. I use the same one for pretty much everything, and I do not change it. I have it memorized. That, my PIN and my social insurance number are the only things I have retained in long term memory. Try as I might I can’t jam any more in there.

But I think I’m going to have to change it after reading up on safe passwords and how easily a hacker can figure your password out.

From blog.avast.com and Charlotte Empley:

How does a password get hacked?

Cybercriminals have several password-hacking tactics at their disposal, but the easiest one is simply to buy your passwords off the dark web. There’s big money in the buying and selling of login credentials and passwords on the blackmarket, and if you’ve been using the same password for many years, chances are it’s been compromised.

But if you’ve been wise enough to keep your passwords off the aggregated blackmarket lists, cybercriminals have to crack them. And if that’s the case, they’re bound to use one of the methods below. These attacks can be aimed at your actual accounts or possibly at a leaked database of hashed passwords.

Brute force attack

This attack tries to guess every combination in the book until it hits on yours. The attacker automates software to try as many combinations as possible in as quick a time as possible, and there has been some unfortunate headway in the evolution of that tech. In 2012, an industrious hacker unveiled a 25-GPU cluster he had programmed to crack any 8-character Windows password containing uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols in less than six hours. It has the ability to try 350 billion guesses per second. Generally, anything under 12 characters is vulnerable to being cracked. If nothing else, we learn from brute force attacks that password length is very important. The longer, the better.

Dictionary attack

This attack is exactly what it sounds like — the hacker is essentially attacking you with a dictionary. Whereas a brute force attack tries every combination of symbols, numbers, and letters, a dictionary attack tries a prearranged list of words such as you’d find in a dictionary.

If your password is indeed a regular word, you’ll only survive a dictionary attack if your word is wildly uncommon or if you use multiple word phrases, like LaundryZebraTowelBlue. These multiple word phrase passwords outsmart a dictionary attack, which reduces the possible number of variations to the number of words we might use to the exponential power of the number of words we’re using.

Yikes.

So I have to come up with a new password, the length of a short paragraph, filled with random numbers and letters and words that I cannot possibly be able to remember. I hope I remember to do that.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Farm Life: A trove of history from the area’s first hospital

Just Posted

Kyle, one of the volunteers with Critter Cruisers Transport, with Willy, one of the rescue dogs obtained from Mexico by BARCS Rescue and brought back to Canada. ( Photo courtesy @gwaiiadventures)
Dog Rescue Odyssey

BARCS Rescue brings shelter dogs to Canada to good homes — in the face of a continent-wide shortage of animal companions

Kimberley Alpine Resort is one of the city’s biggest users of bulk water for snowmaking. Bulletin file
Kimberley Alpine Resort objects to 20 per cent increase in bulk water rates

Last November Kimberley council voted to increase bulk water rates by 20… Continue reading

Local musician Kevin Honeyman bringing a taste of live music back to his life and the heart of Kimberley, performing every day he can in the Platzl. Paul Rodgers photo.
WATCH: Local musicians share experiences of riding out pandemic

With the one year anniversary of the pandemic’s lockdown coming up, the… Continue reading

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

There have been dramatic improvements in water quality indicators in Mark Creek and the St. Mary River since the 1970s as a result of Teck implementing water collection and treatment strategies. Teck photo
Teck Sullivan team to host a second round of online information sessions

Additional questions on groundwater issues will be answered

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Fisheries and Oceans Canada fish-health audit at a farm near Campbell River, B.C. in 2018. The BC Salmon Farmers Association is asking Ottawa for renewed discussions with stakeholders and First Nations to allow for an equitable agreement on the government-ordered departure from the Discovery Islands. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward photo)
B.C. salmon farmers request more time to leave Discovery Islands

DFO’s current deadline will lead to the cull of 10.7-million young fish

Saleema Noon with a group of pre-teens before COVID-19. (Twitter)
Sexual health ‘master class’ for pre-teens offered online

‘The pressure is just so huge, even in Grade 5.’

A woman, 79, was hit in a crosswalk by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google maps
Woman, 79, hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale

The case is under investigation by West K Traffic Services as it happened on a provincial highway

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The BC Government is dispersing $20 million in grants to 38 rural communities.
East Kootenay trail projects to benefit from B.C. Gov. grants

The B.C. government will soon be dispersing $20 million in grants to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Most Read