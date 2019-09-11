GALLERY: Kimberley’s First Saturday in September

First Saturday celebrations in Kimberley, Saturday, September 5, 2019. John Allen photos

 

Just Posted

GALLERY: Kimberley’s First Saturday in September

First Saturday celebrations in Kimberley, Saturday, September 5, 2019. John Allen photos… Continue reading

Friends of the Kimberley Public Library Book Store finds new location

The Grand Re-Opening will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

Trail man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, and tasered

Trial by judge held in Rossland Provincial Court back in July

Burn rules loosen in Kootenays as weather eases fire concerns

Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed in most areas — but know the regulations

Resilience for the Frontline conference coming to Kimberley this fall

Frontline workers will get the chance to receive training from Traumatologist Bruce Ramsay

WATCH: Kootenay Orienteering Festival in Kimberley, Cranbrook

The Western Championships took place in Kimberley and Cranbrook last weekend.

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

Most Read