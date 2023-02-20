PHOTOS: Thousands take in Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon festivities

Thousands of action sports fans packed into the Western Financial Place parking lot to take in Winter Blitzville Snowmageddon on Saturday night, with thrilling stunts as X-Games legend Brett Turcotte and his team caught massive air while performing tricks on their snowmobiles.

In between the snowmobile stunts, a Rail Jam was in full force, with a huge pile of snow serving as a drop in for skiers and snowboarders to hit the rails with speed while pulling off noseslides, lipslides and everything in between.

DJ Ben Fox spun tunes from a stage, even giving a shout out to local artist Maddisun and playing on of her newly recorded tracks. Local food and beverage vendors keep patrons satisfied, while warming fires dotted the parking lot.

Blitzville was capped off by fireworks, which lit up the night sky above the crowd.

Gate counters tallied over 7,000 attendees by the time the event wrapped up.

Photos and video by Trevor Crawley and Barry Coulter