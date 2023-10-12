Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley and VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf. (File photo)

PODCAST: 2023-24 NHL preview: McDavid, Bedard, Canucks and Cup champs

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders John McKinley and Philip Wolf look at year ahead

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

The 2023-24 NHL season is here. Black Press Media digital editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf to preview the season ahead. The discussion includes a look at the Vancouver Canucks, Stanley Cup and individual trophy predictions and as always, some Buffalo Sabres chat.

LISTEN: Debating the big winners, losers of the NHL’s off-season

LISTEN: NFL continues its ongoing love affair with Taylor Swift

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

