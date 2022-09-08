Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

Black Press Media NFL insider Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Black Press football insiders Haluschak, Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season

Today in B.C.: Talk includes the Seahawks without Russell Wilson, Super Bowl picks

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf preview the 2022 NFL season.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks embarking on the post-Russell Wilson area, Tom Brady’s off-season intrigue, projected division winners and Super Bowl picks.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

RELATED: Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak dissects a turbulent off-season

RELATED: Haluschak, Wolf preview Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

like us

#PQBeatNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST UPDATE: Bert terHart is paddling, portaging across Canada

Just Posted

An ecosystem restoration burn will take place near Premier Lake Provincial Park, possibly beginning Sunday, September 11 if conditions allow. BC Wildfire Service file
Ecosystem restoration burn planned for Premier Lake area

Keynote speaker, Kevin Lamoureux. SD6 file
SD6 staff meet for District Day of Learning prior to school starting

Nicole Koran photo
Kimberley deer visit water park

Military Ames Veterans Roy Ruiters and Kyle Dalum along with their Service Dog companions K9 Cora and K9 Bob were gathering signatures and talking to the public about how these dogs help them everyday to cope with the lasting effects of their military service. It was not easy for either of them to do and we at Military Ames are very proud of them both. The vast majority of the community is passionately behind this project and we sincerely thank you for sharing our vision.
Military Ames launches petition for service dog statue at Kimberley’s Veterans Memorial Park