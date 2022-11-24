John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season at the quarter pole

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes a potential coaching change for the Vancouver Canucks, underrated players from the past and a look at the NHL’s hottest team.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

CanucksNHLPodcasts

Previous story
PODCAST.: Katrina Kadoski is B.C.’s ‘Cougar Annie’

Just Posted

Interior Health collaborates with local prescribers to launch new care model to connect East Kootenay people dealing with opioid use disorder with treatments such as methadone and Suboxone. (Black Press file photo)
New care model launched to connect people in East Kootenay to opioid use disorder treatment

The 2021 Business of the Year Award recipient, sponsored by the Kimberley Bulletin, was presented to Kimberley Kritters Pet Food Supply. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Chamber announces Business Excellence Award finalists

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a cheque for $100,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donates $100,000 to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

(Left to right, back row to front) Kimberley Dynamiters Cam Reid, Jayden Kostiuk, Myles Hayne, Trey Stephenson and Kasey Miller dropped in on McKim to join Mathew Bamber, Connor Lye, Easton Grainger, Jayce Longston, Josh Thom, Lucas Cowden, Everett Blake Jenner and Hawthorn Cooper-Lamb for some floor hockey. Photo submitted.
Dynamiters players drop in on McKim students’ after-school ball hockey game