Partnership grants new ocean conservation opportunites for B.C. youth

B.C. youth will have new opportunities to engage in ocean conservation thanks to a new partnership between Ocean Wise and the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, BC & Yukon.

On Oct. 3, community leaders, youth, and supporters gathered at the Vancouver Aquarium to celebrate the new partnership.

“Our partnership goal is to provide dynamic opportunities for young people to develop their leadership abilities and explore ocean ecosystems – both of which are critical to our shared future,” said Sushil Saini, executive director of the BC & Yukon division of the award.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award requires youth between the ages of 16 to 24 to be involved in community service, skill development, physical recreation and an adventurous journey.

With this new partnership, youth will have the opportunity to journey into nature and explore volunteer positions, employment opportunities, as well as go on adventurous journeys, including subsidized and sponsored trips.

“This is an ideal pairing between two organizations dedicated to youth leadership development and connecting young people to the natural environment,” said James Bartram, vice-president of education and youth at Ocean Wise.

