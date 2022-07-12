14-year old prepares to ref Kimberley’s JulyFest soccer

As we all know, JulyFest weekend is upon us, and Kimberley is ready for a good time. In addition to bocce, parade, long board race and more, one of the more popular events is the soccer tournament.

All the soccer action will be taking place at Purcell Field in Marysville this weekend. It takes a huge volunteer effort to pull off the tournament, led this year by Unicorn FC out of Cranbrook.

It also takes a lot of volunteer referees. Meet Mutayeb.

Mutayeb is a 14 year old Edmonton resident who will be one of the JulyFest Soccer referees.

He has only been refereeing soccer for about a year and says he heard of the JulyFest tournament through an email from the Referee Association CDRSA.

He was intrigued and signed up. His father will be driving him down from Edmonton.

This will be Mutayeb’s first time reffing senior soccer.

“I have reffed u-19 but never adults” he said. “I do have some worries about reffing older age groups, as they might doubt me and argue with me. It’s a small fear but I can certainly outrun them.”

