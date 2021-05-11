Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Marie Davidson BMX Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Training wheels definitely aren’t necessary for this Vancouver Island kid.

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme, who hasn’t yet turned three, is pedalling at a level far beyond his years.

Weme’s precocious abilities on two wheels, not to mention a TikTok account with 35,000-plus followers, have earned him attention of late, and even sponsorships as Pinkbike and Spawn Cycles have recently reached out.

Weme’s mother, Kimeesha See, says her son seemed to be into bikes before he could even walk. He started by taking his run bike everywhere, and it wasn’t long before he was confident enough on it that it was time for a pedal bike.

“And he just took off,” See said.

Weme saw older kids at the bike park and wanted to do what they were doing, even if that meant taking to the big hills.

“I think I just kind of grew accustomed to him on a bike, but then I started noticing that literally every single time where he’s out on a bike, someone stops us [to say], ‘Wow, he’s incredible on his bike,’ ‘Wow, he can control his bike really well,’ just all sorts of compliments on his riding,” See said.

She understands now how well her son rides for his age – she’s challenged to keep up with him. Weme can navigate expert single-track on Nanaimo’s Doumont hill, and has lately been learning to speed around on a little motorbike.

Wherever the youngster cycles, the family is finding that the other riders are more than willing to share the track with a two-year-old.

“Honestly the biking community is amazing here,” See said. “Everyone is so supportive, all the older kids are so helpful with the little kids.”

And then there’s the support on social media, too. See didn’t expect the TikTok account to blow up the way it did, but said it’s neat that people like to watch the videos and follow along on her son’s journey wherever his two wheels take him.

“We’ll just see what he gravitates towards and follow what he wants to do,” See said. “Right now we’ll just leave the options open for him.”

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

