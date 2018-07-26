2018 Baseball Reunion a success

For the Bulletin

Over 90 players, managers, coaches, widows and batboys gathered together in Kimberley during last weekend’s JulyFest celebration. They were all there to attend the 2018 Baseball Reunion.

To say it was successful would be a terrible understatement. Everyone involved thought it was something they will never forget. Three scheduled events allowed attendees ample time to circulate and cement relationships that had been initiated more than 50 years ago.

A rousing Dugout Chatter Meet and Greet event Friday night at Bootleg Gap Golf Club kicked the weekend off in fine fashion. Players came in from throughout B.C. and Alberta and ex-Hobo John Kosiancic and his wife Liz made the trek from Burlington, Ontario.

A 40 foot flatbed carried some of the players in the JulyFest parade while a huge contingent followed up on foot. Both groups were heard to be loudly singing the refrains of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at various points along the parade route.

Saturday afternoon’s festivities moved to the Elks Club Hall where almost 120 participants gathered for refreshments and more story telling. Featured during the afternoon was an open mic session where many, many individuals came forward to tell a humorous story of their baseball exploits on and off the ball diamond. Ex-Dynamo Doug MacDonald took a few minutes to remember the more than 40 players who had passed away and whose names hung on a wall poster. Local baseball icon, Ray McNiven took the mic and carried everyone back to the early days of baseball in Kimberley. Throughout the afternoon players representing all five ball teams, the Sorensen Hobo’s, Dynamos, Tempests, BPOE Angels and the Marysville Vic Dick Steelmen came forward and entertained the huge crowd.

Some fund raising activities took place throughout the afternoon which resulted with the Reunion Committee, in conjunction with the BPOE Elks, making a surprise donation of $1195.00 to Pam Taggert (President) Kimberley Minor Baseball. The donation also included some individual contributions made by winners of the various prizes during the weekend.

The final event was a Sunday morning Farewell Breakfast at the Bootleg Gap Golf Club. Misty eyed ballplayers and their families had to bid a sad goodbye. Had deceased Hobo Manager Dave McLay still been alive, his departure words would have been, “see you down the road”.

And, that is exactly what everyone is secretly thinking. When will that road, once again, lead back to Kimberley?

Committeemen who organized the weekend event are Hobo’s Mel Johnson (Trail), Al Patterson (Arizona), Al Jobe (Cranbrook) and Colin Patterson (Cranbrook).

Al Patterson

Hobo’s catcher/infielder Jim Ratcliffe (Kimberley) prepares for the parade (Al Patterson file).

Dynamos Ike Bodin (left), Chris Heinemann (middle), and Jodi Chesholm (right) discuss old times (Al Patterson file).

John and Liz Kosiancic (left) came all the way from Burlington, Ontario for the reunion. They are pictured with Reunion Committeeman Al Jobe (right). (Al Patterson file).

Janet and Carlo Johansson (Kimberley) were happy to be representing the Tempest’s Ball Club (Al Patterson file).

A wall banner “remembering the boys of summer” honored over 40 deceased players and management (Al Patterson file).