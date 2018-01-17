2018 Teck Kootenay Cup

Teams from the east and west kootenays competed in Kimberley last weekend.

The Teck Kootenay Cup Races #3 and #4 took place on January 13 and 14, 2018, at the Kimberley Nordic Club.

Christine Wilson from the Nordic Club says all of the races were a “rousing success.”

“There was a record number of racers this year, with 260 skiers competing in one or both of the events on Saturday and Sunday,” said Wilson. “Participants were excited to pit their skills against a few ex-Olympian racers, with Beckie Scott, Sara Renner and Thomas Grandi joining in the fun.”

Teams from Calgary, Canmore, Fernie, Golden, Invermere, Kimberley, Nelson, Slocan Valley, Rosalind, Libby, and Missoula, Montana. Racers from ages three to 83 competed in ski sprint races on Saturday and classic ski individual races on Sunday.

“There was an incredible 103 heats of sprints that were sent off on Saturday, with some great photo finishes,” Wilson said. “Racers were pleased with the well-groomed trails and excellent snow conditions, and there were lots of smiling faces all weekend.

“The 50 volunteers who stood out in the cold were the heart of the event, and kept things running smoothly. As well, there were numerous donations of desserts from club members, while others served hot soup to the racers and volunteers. A huge thank you to all the people who made this such a wonderful weekend! And a big thank you to Teck for sponsoring this amazing event.”

The Teck Kootenay Cup is a series of races in the East and West Kootenays. Follow the team results on the Cross Country BC website. The Teck Kootenay Cup #5 will be hosted by the Invermere Club (Toby Creek Nordic) at Nipika Mountain Resort on Jan 27, 2018.