2018 Teck Kootenay Cup

For over 20 years, the Kimberley Nordic Club has been hosting the Tech Kootenay Cup race series. This year, the races take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 13 and 14.

Race organizer Frank Ackermann, from the Kimberley Nordic Club, has been involved in the Kootenay Cup for 19 years.

“This event features a series of races that are held at different locations across the East and West Kootenays,” explained Ackermann.

Kimberley is hosting the third and fourth race events, while the first two were held in Fernie and the following three will likely be held in Nelson, Rossland and Nakusp, Ackermann says.

Although all of the races are separate events, the scores are tallied after the last race and through an “elaborate point system” says Ackermann, one club recieves the Kootenay Cup award.

Starting at 11a.m. on Saturday, skiers from BC and Alberta will participate in the skate technique sprints.

“This event is usually a popular one, it’s very spectator friendly,” Ackermann said. He went on to explain that heats of six people compete in the ski-sprint, with the top placing participants competing in one final race. “There’s a lot of strategy involved, wether it’s speeding up or slowing down in certain corners; there are advantages and disadvatages. You can watch them [skiers] do the whole loop, it’s very fun to watch.”

On Sunday at 9a.m. the individual classic technique event begins with 150 metre race for the bunnies, 7.5 – 15 kilometres for the juniors, open and masters events.

“The longest race is the 15k,” said Ackermann. “The fastest [local] time to complete the 15k is usually around 45 minutes.”

Christine Wilson from the Nordic Club says that spectators are always welcome and that there is always a need for volunteers to help with the races.

Ackermann agrees, he says that it’s quite the set up. From time-keeping and live transcription, to course marshalls and food and beverage, volunteers make the race possible.

“Come out and support your local and surrounding Nordic clubs at a fun-filled weekend at the beautiful Kimberley Nordic Centre,” Wilson said. “There will be food, music and a whole lot of fun to be had.”

If you wish to volunteer, contact Jeannie Mac Donald at jeanmacd439@gmail.com. For more information, contact Denise Wu from Cross Coutry BC at office@crosscountrybc.ca or Frank Ackermann from the Kimberley Nordic Club at frankackermann@me.com.

 

